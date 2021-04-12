It’s commendable that Conway schools held in-person classes, but let’s not pretend that the school year has been stellar. Shorter and fewer days inevitably diminish scholastic effectiveness, as do periodic shutdowns and the constant distraction of classroom teachers having to simultaneously teach students at home. The academic impact of those deficiencies remains unknown, because this year’s SAU 9 “Report Card” omits SAT results, and statewide assessments were apparently not administered. District taxpayers have, however, probably never paid so much for so little. The sole consolation is that remote “learning” would have cost as much or more, and availed even less.
While students and teachers are bravely attending school, the school board is the only municipal body still cowering at home, perhaps having found Zoom meetings handy for discouraging public participation. That comports with the arrogant, uncommunicative spirit the board has exuded under the chairmanship of Joe Lentini — who was refusing to entertain public questions until just last week, when he suddenly needed more than the usual 50.1-percent school-lobby majority.
Ignoring the windows fiasco and the shell game over how to pay for that earlier school board blunder, some of us had questions about what’s really being taught in our enormously expensive schools. Is the social studies department incorporating claptrap from the 1619 Project? Are English department reading lists being culled to satisfy woke obsessions with race and gender? You couldn’t ask the school board.
The SAU 9 website offers no clear answers. I did see a Common Core sixth-grade reading plan prominently touted under curriculum, even though educational think tanks have condemned Common Core as pedagogically detrimental, particularly in literacy and math. Seemingly disproportionate curricular attention surrounds “social and emotional learning,” details of which evoke visions of collectivist psychological homogenization. The list of expected competencies in math, science, literacy, and social studies don’t exceed a page apiece, but for social and emotional learning they fill three pages. Such emphasis apparently doesn’t deter the football team from animal abuse, but it may help explain the pathetic frailty of the snowflake generation.
The board’s update to the strategic plan was equally discouraging. Social and emotional learning was one of the top four priorities — right behind hiring better teachers. In Pavlovian response to national trends, the plan now promises to “empower students to affect [sic] change.” This will involve creating “a coalition of students, educators, and community members to engage in ongoing conversations relative to issues of justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.”
And don’t confuse equity with equality. Equality was the antiquated concept that prohibited discriminating against people because of their race or ethnicity. Equity is the progressives’ excuse for resuming that practice, full-throttle.
The strategic plan also advocates more funding, higher salaries, and a cooperative school district (beware, Conway taxpayers). Besides promoting these goals through its network of advisory boards and PTAs, the school board plans to “share examples of the transformational work with local media.” I’m sure you’ll see examples of that undiluted propaganda in these pages, if you haven’t already.
For years, test scores in Conway have usually fallen below the state averages while per-student cost has run higher than statewide. Thanks to a burgeoning staff and increasingly fewer students, the margin of our excess costs is growing sharply. In 2017-18, per-student cost at Kennett stood 3.5 percent above the state average. Last year the margin nearly tripled, to 10.1 percent.
Per-student cost in our elementary schools was 11.2 percent above the state average in 2017-18. Two years later, it was 18.2 percent above the state. Last year our middle school exceeded the average per-student cost for New Hampshire middle schools by 26.6 percent.
The strategic plan asked what the “community” wants, but failed to ask what it can afford. Affordability seems not to concern our school board. One member let that cat out of the bag at the annual meeting, declaring that real-estate prices show plenty of wealthy people moving into town; he was confident they could afford the board’s $40-million school budgets. Those who can’t may go suck pond water.
And they seek our trust again? If they can’t get it, don’t blame those citizens outside the parent-and-staff orbit, whose interests the board ignores.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
