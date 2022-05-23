The May 12 meeting of the SAU 9 board was the first I’ve attended since Harry Benson was superintendent, 25 years ago. It began with an audience member inquiring about what happened to a presentation on declining test scores that had been promised a few months ago, and by chance it had been prepared for later that very evening. It consisted of an upbeat introduction to a plan for numerous new “data points” to be added to the SAU9 Report Card this year, “to help our community develop a clear and complete picture of our schools.”
For at least the 15 years that I’ve been collecting them, the Report Cards have given information on state assessment and AP test results, postgraduate placement, enrollment, discipline, dropouts, the proportion of the special education population, and the implied economic disadvantage of the students eligible for free and reduced lunch.
To these, Superintendent Kevin Richard and Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson propose adding a lot of additional data, among which are the results of several new tests and assessments, co-curricular participation, the award of “industry recognized credentials” and college credits, the number of graduates who return to college for a second year, and the extent of transiency among district students.
The hope, obviously, is that the “clear and complete picture of our schools” will be more flattering than the image projected by plunging SAT and assessment results. Many of the new ingredients would likely elicit only positive reactions (as is probably intended), and even if the new tests don’t show better results than the ones already in use, they certainly can’t be much worse. The inclusion of transiency data, like eligibility for free-and-reduced lunch, is clearly meant to offer another explanation — or excuse — for academic shortcomings.
Different testing might illuminate some reasons for scholastic decline, thereby suggesting remedial measures. Beyond that, the proposal seemed more cosmetic than corrective.
The impression that this was an effort to downplay Conway’s deplorable test results was enhanced by discussion about purported flaws in scoring the state assessment tests. Kevin and Kadie remarked that errors introduced by computerized scoring ended up rejecting many of our tests on technical issues. If such a systemic deficiency exists, it should depress scores statewide, but Conway’s scores have tumbled while other districts have seen theirs improve dramatically.
Consider, for example, the historically underperforming high schools in Laconia and Groveton, which each have about two and a half times the proportion of economically disadvantaged kids as Kennett: 41 and 43 percent of enrollment, against 17 percent at Kennett. Since 2009, proficiency in reading and writing has dropped sharply at all three schools — the impact of electronic media addiction, I suspect. Meanwhile, proficiency scores in math and science have improved impressively at Laconia and Groveton, while at Kennett they have remained stagnant or declined significantly. The proficiency rate in science among Kennett juniors last year was about half that at Laconia and Groveton.
Although prompted by alarming declines in test scores, the superintendents’ presentation offered more strategies for improving the image of local schools than ways to find and fix the causes of scholastic decline. It did not address the disproportionate expense of Conway schools, where failure seems to cost much more than success does in other districts.
The late chairman of our school board defended declining test scores with stock excuses about the number of Conway kids eligible for free-and-reduced lunch, but other districts with poorer student populations are now performing about as well we do, on much less money.
In nearby Berlin, 471 of the city’s 1,052 students are eligible for free-and-reduced lunch. Conway, with 1,546 students, has only 399 on the free-lunch rolls. Even with a more advantageous economy of scale, Conway still spends 28 percent more per student than Berlin, and despite a more affluent population performed worse than Berlin last year in science and only slightly better in math.
Our margin over Berlin in reading was only 15 points, which one would have expected just from Conway’s socioeconomic advantage, without squandering 28 percent more per student. At nearly $30,000 an hour to fund Conway schools, prompt action on academic improvement and fiscal accountability would be preferable to image-buffing propaganda.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
