Twin Mountain House from Beecher’s Pulpit

Twin Mountain House from Beecher’s Pulpit. (Library of Congress)

The only White Mountain art in my possession is my grandparents' canvas of "Beecher's Cascade," painted by Jean Paul Selinger in the mid-1890s. A visitor to Crawford North in 1879 learned that Beecher's Cascade was named after renowned religionist Henry Ward Beecher because in its pool "that Rev. gentleman managed to wet his feet and thus add to his fame in story." Actually, local tourist-mongers named the waterfall after the most famous moralizer of his day in order to increase the potential allure of their region.

It's the same with "Beecher's Pulpit," in Twin Mountain, which the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources recently recognized with a new historical marker. Once known as Pulpit Rock, it was most famous as the place from which Beecher harangued the faithful when he visited the neighborhood in the summer — ostensibly to find relief from hay fever. You can believe that if you want, but Beecher's pastorate at Plymouth Church, in urbanized Brooklyn Heights, was a perfect hideaway from such allergies. Why would anyone choose an agricultural region, during haying season, to avoid hay fever?

