The only White Mountain art in my possession is my grandparents' canvas of "Beecher's Cascade," painted by Jean Paul Selinger in the mid-1890s. A visitor to Crawford North in 1879 learned that Beecher's Cascade was named after renowned religionist Henry Ward Beecher because in its pool "that Rev. gentleman managed to wet his feet and thus add to his fame in story." Actually, local tourist-mongers named the waterfall after the most famous moralizer of his day in order to increase the potential allure of their region.
It's the same with "Beecher's Pulpit," in Twin Mountain, which the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources recently recognized with a new historical marker. Once known as Pulpit Rock, it was most famous as the place from which Beecher harangued the faithful when he visited the neighborhood in the summer — ostensibly to find relief from hay fever. You can believe that if you want, but Beecher's pastorate at Plymouth Church, in urbanized Brooklyn Heights, was a perfect hideaway from such allergies. Why would anyone choose an agricultural region, during haying season, to avoid hay fever?
The more invariably venerated a man is during his lifetime, the greater the chance that he was a scoundrel at heart. That seems to have been the case with Beecher, who acted the part of a pretentious hypocrite his entire life. Today he is revered mainly because he preached abolition, which seems sufficient in our race-obsessed society to expunge any other sin among 19th-century Americans — just as no humanitarian achievement can absolve historical characters from having defended or even tolerated slavery.
Beecher's zealotry was such that he fairly rejoiced at the news of Abraham Lincoln's assassination, remarking that Vice President Andrew Johnson's "little finger is stronger than Lincoln's loins" in the matter of crushing the defeated South. That said nothing good about either Beecher's heart or his ability to judge politicians.
When Beecher retreated to the Twin Mountain House, it was probably not to escape hay fever. At least during the 1870s, he was most intent on dodging reporters. From about 1868 until 1872, while he was polishing his reputation as a moral scold to the nation and spiritual advisor to the comfortable congregants of the Plymouth Church, he was ministering privately to Elizabeth Tilton, the wife of one of his parishioners. Beecher's fulminations against the free-love philosophy championed by Victoria Woodhull proved imprudent, for Mrs. Woodhull was one of a handful of women's-rights advocates who knew about the indiscretion. Incensed at his sanctimonious cant, she spilled the beans.
It was not Beecher's first amour behind Mrs. Beecher's back. Among his conquests was the wife of another member of his church, and he had admitted the Tilton dalliance to yet another member. That all proved inconvenient when the scandal forced a long and nasty investigation by a Congregationalist committee through much of 1874. Testimony was pretty compromising, but so great was Beecher's influence in his church (and so much money did his name raise) that the committee overwhelmingly supported him.
Beecher repaired to Twin Mountain, hoping he was in the clear, but Mr. Tilton's civil suit for adultery made the spring and summer of 1875 equally uncomfortable for the "Rev. gentleman." Under oath, Beecher adamantly denied any wrongdoing with Mrs. Tilton. Well, maybe he had kissed her. He was unable to explain a letter to her in which he pontificated long and airily about "the coming immortality" and salvation, and then abruptly added, in an oh-by-the-way fashion, "my wife takes boat for Havana and Florida on Thursday. I called on Monday but you were out." In another missive, after Mr. Tilton had learned of their liaison, Beecher told her he hoped she could "restore and rebuild at home," but that at the same time she could "cheer and sustain outside of it another who sorely needs help in heart and spirit."
Beecher's fans like to say that he was acquitted. In fact, the jury could not agree. Considering the overwhelming evidence, that's difficult to believe, but Beecher stayed on among his credulous congregation to the end of his days — even after the tormented and deserted Mrs. Tilton published her confession, in 1878.
