After the school deliberative session, as the budget committee was meeting to vote whether to recommend the staff-supported school budget increase, a shrill young woman interrupted the proceedings to give me a piece of her mind. If she mentioned her name I missed it, but she identified herself as a teacher and excused the interruption because it was past her bedtime — as if it were not past my bedtime, too, and that of the other members of the committee, most of whom spent many late nights on budget matters last winter.
The thrust of her message was that she was offended by my characterization of teachers. She claimed that I had called them "names." The only thing I could imagine she was alluding to was my reference to a particular contingent of school staff who had swarmed a school board meeting after a decision they didn't like. I described that crowd as looking rather "sullen,” or perhaps "surly." Those are adjectives, however, while "names" would be nouns, but perhaps she isn't an English teacher. I hope not, anyway.
She insisted that "we work hard," emphasizing "hard" in an impassioned tone. Well, I've lived with a career teacher long enough to know that many — and perhaps most — do put in much time beyond the classroom. That's part of the job, and many go above and beyond the call of duty. I've also encountered some who are much less conscientious. I've noticed that they are often the ones who complain most about the hard work, and have excuses handy for such negligence as leaving homework perennially uncorrected, or never assigning it at all. My poster boy for that sort was once quite vocal at an annual meeting in pleading for passage of a new teachers' contract.
Those teachers we know, and whose efforts we appreciate, lose their personal prestige in a collective incarnation. Unlike the citizens who pay their salaries, they and others in the school district form well-organized associations to serve their own interests, rather than those of the students and society at large, which are the nominal beneficiaries of their work. Teachers and the rest of the overgrown staff are the main cost item in the institution that supports them, and as that institution grows steadily more unaffordable, they naturally bear the burden of the resentment — especially when they oppose any corrective remedy.
If excess cost is a product of overstaffing and superfluous facilities, as seems indisputable in Conway, and staff members show up reliably to oppose any reduction in either personnel or buildings, then they pretty much earn that disdain. Those hard feelings extend to the entire group when not a single member questions the obvious extravagance. It isn't statistically likely that all share the same opinion, and the absence of dissent bespeaks a fear of bucking the presumed majority, which says something more unpleasant about the union.
I started writing this column in Chicago, after taking my morning walk around the bleak campus of Richard J. Daley College — which appeared to be an abandoned industrial complex. A peeling mural on an adjacent building bid Chicagoans to "Keep our teachers safe." In Chicago, that was code for sending kids home during the pandemic, and sending paychecks to the teachers. That powerful, member-centric teachers' union is probably the major reason why the vast majority of students who graduate from public high schools in Chicago can't really read.
Conway may not be Chicago — not yet, anyway. Conway students once performed better in state tests than most in New Hampshire, but their assessment results have bounced downward for a decade, and now they score among the worst. Scorn standardized tests if you wish (and I've been known to), but as MIT admissions officers will tell you, those assessments remain the best or only reliable indicator of success in many subjects. Some of the reasons for our scholastic decline may have nothing to do with teachers, but the academic failure is sorely aggravated by the ridiculous price. So long as teachers and other staff remain firmly devoted to perpetuating the most expensive system possible, the public can't be blamed for associating them all the more closely with the failure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.