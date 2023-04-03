After the school deliberative session, as the budget committee was meeting to vote whether to recommend the staff-supported school budget increase, a shrill young woman interrupted the proceedings to give me a piece of her mind. If she mentioned her name I missed it, but she identified herself as a teacher and excused the interruption because it was past her bedtime — as if it were not past my bedtime, too, and that of the other members of the committee, most of whom spent many late nights on budget matters last winter.

The thrust of her message was that she was offended by my characterization of teachers. She claimed that I had called them "names." The only thing I could imagine she was alluding to was my reference to a particular contingent of school staff who had swarmed a school board meeting after a decision they didn't like. I described that crowd as looking rather "sullen,” or perhaps "surly." Those are adjectives, however, while "names" would be nouns, but perhaps she isn't an English teacher. I hope not, anyway.

