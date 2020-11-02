A majority of the American citizens who vote in the presidential election this year will probably do so today, although massive early-voting efforts may make that a rather small majority. I had intended to cast my ballot in person this time, but in submitting an absentee ballot for the primary I inadvertently indicated a preference for another one in the general election, so I was surprised to find one in the mailbox. It came in good season, and I mailed it back in plenty of time for the ballot-security measures designed by a careful secretary of state, so I felt pretty confident that it would be counted. Voting at the kitchen table also allowed for some candidate-specific discussion that saved the domestic duo from facing a choice at the top of the ballot that would have been regrettable either way.
In too many ways for comfort, today’s election mirrors the one that took place three days short of 160 years ago. For one thing, the turnout is likely to set another record for total votes cast, as the 1860 election did. For another, it comes at a moment of greater political polarization and animosity than the country ever knew before — by which I mean that it seems worse today than it did in 1860, when the country fell completely apart. In great measure that is attributable to the broader proportion of people who feel directly affected by the issues at hand, but enhanced modern communication methods are at least equally responsible for aggravating the ferocity of conflict.
Let us hope today’s election does not also mimic that of 1860 as the impetus for a descent into complete political chaos and violence. “Today’s election” is really the election of the last 10 weeks or so, punctuated by successive and sometimes ludicrous October surprises launched as early as August to influence each stage of the early voting. So protracted a process necessarily prolongs the habitual dissembling and dissimulation of any election cycle, but that was perhaps inevitable with the losing party operating at warp campaign speed since November of 2016.
If partisan hatreds (and hatred is no longer too strong a word) accelerate to the breaking point, it will be not be because of the premature voting, but because of tardy voting. In many states citizens could still request absentee ballots after normal postal delivery times made it impossible to mail them back by state-mandated deadlines. In some of those states, judges have arrogantly overruled the election laws, and dictated that late-arriving ballots have to be counted. That almost assures widespread court battles over ballots that are postmarked late — or not postmarked at all — and such tensions will only further inflame the hostility between the expanding extremities of the two main factions.
Whether that leads to fighting in the streets or targeted terrorism reminiscent of the 30-years war in Northern Ireland is more of an open question than I would like it to be. I, for one, am putting off long-distance travel for a few weeks. Those who were hoping that today might restore a sense of calm and reason to American political life are certain to be disappointed unless the outcome of the election is sufficiently one-sided to overcome any number of disputed ballots. I doubt that’s likely, no matter how unpopular President Donald Trump is, or how shamelessly the predominately liberal media guards Joe Biden’s back.
Chaos will probably continue even if Biden is a clear, hands-down winner. If the Democrats win the Electoral College this time, it will end the whining about how anachronistic it is, but Democrats have set the precedent of not-so-secretly refusing to accept the results of an election, and turn-about is fair play. Biden family influence-peddling will only get the years of intense examination it deserves if Republicans take the House, where investigations depend not on justification but on majority control, but expect endless accusations and obstructionism. A Republican resistance will eventually foster the desired public contempt for Democrats that is now lavished on Republicans, and after both parties have had their credibility completely demolished, the revolution is assured of victory. They who have sown the wind shall reap the whirlwind.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
