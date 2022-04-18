Ordinarily, the springtime town and school meetings create an interlude of political disappointment and distress amid a season of reawakening and renewal. This year seemed momentarily different, at least for some of us, although there remains an opportunity for disappointment — and the probability of future distress. Stay tuned for wailing and lamentation late next November, when homeowners open their tax bills and see how much more they’ll have to contribute to a school budget that was supported by about 11 percent of Conway voters last Tuesday.
Still, there were some bright spots, although you would never have guessed that anything promising was coming. The school deliberative meeting reflected its usual machine politics, with a few dozen school staff exercising lockstep control over that poorly attended gathering. This year, even some of the faculty maternity-leave squad showed up to deny the April voters any meaningful alternative to the school board’s request for supporting the empire. The town deliberative session also gave a rare hint of back-room collusion between community mandarins this year, with suspiciously equivocal explanations of why the selectmen want to burden taxpayers with a problem effectively created by the Chamber of Commerce — if it exists at all.
The first encouraging sign last week, for those who are more concerned with the academic quality of local education than with sports and a maze of picayune policies, was the rejection of school board chairman Joe Lentini’s reelection attempt. His Parthian shot in last Thursday’s paper illustrated all the problems he brought to the board — self-congratulation for accomplishments of dubious merit, a tendency to blame everyone but himself for his defeat and a stubborn refusal to acknowledge the stupendous scholastic decline that began with (and steadily worsened under) his tenure. It was an interview worthy of Donald Trump.
Because of the obvious harmony and apparent concurrence between them, the benefits of Lentini’s departure may be counterbalanced by the election of Barbara Lyons, who was appointed to a vacancy by the school board last fall. Her description of Lentini as a “mentor” gives one pause, and she certainly did not become a voice of dissent in her first few months on the board he chaired. Her appointment itself reflected the questionable conduct of the Lentini regime, involving handwritten ballots the public was never allowed to inspect and a ranked-choice voting process, the calculation of which was never double-checked by anyone. Perhaps that sloppy procedure did not produce a predetermined result, but it had the earmarks of such a charade.
Initially, the tie vote on the selectmen’s article for public bathrooms also seemed satisfactory, since it revealed no overwhelming support. The article was ostensibly placed on the warrant as a means of determining public opinion, while still allowing the selectmen to avoid declaring themselves one way or the other. Had even three members had the courage to support the project openly, the board might have produced a more professional proposal with a specific location, construction plans and realistic cost estimates.
Instead, the slipshod guesswork they did provide corroborated the impression that this was essentially a non-binding referendum disguised as a real article, and discussion at the deliberative session confirmed it. If the selectmen treat it like anything more serious, it will undermine public trust in that board like nothing that has transpired in decades. Mark Hounsell remarked before the vote that the Chamber of Commerce faction from North Conway could probably muster 600 votes, and that with a turnout below 1,200 the bathroom article might win, but that it would lose handily at 1,500 votes. The 580-580 tie vote fell in line with his prediction — showing community ambivalence despite optimum conditions for the chamber faction and perfectly heroic help from this newspaper.
If a recount turns up an extra vote or two in favor, and the selectmen use that excuse to undertake the project, that would prove conclusively that this was no search for public opinion, but merely a sneaky ploy to satisfy the chamber constituency. One need only consider the moving force behind the recount request itself — chamber queen Janice Crawford, who would use any excuse to cram her pet project down our throats.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
