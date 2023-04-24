Late last month, I spoke to a historical society in Nicholasville, Ky., about Ambrose Burnside, the Union general who once commanded the military department that included Kentucky. Burnside was a character of mixed talents, whose military reputation suffered worst from the slanders of men who made him the scapegoat for their own failures, but whose dubious political reputation is more deserved. One of his most regrettable and deplorable misadventures in the political realm was the arrest of Clement Vallandigham.

Vallandigham had served as a congressman from Dayton, Ohio, and when the Civil War began he was one of the more prominent Democrats to question the wisdom of trying to keep the seceded states in the Union by force. His criticism seemed justified when the mobilization for that purpose sufficiently angered four more states to leave the Union. As the Lincoln administration started infringing on civil liberties, Vallandigham grew more vehemently opposed. Imposition of the first national conscription further accelerated the fury of his rhetoric. When Lincoln added the emancipation of slaves to the goals of the war, Democrats suspected that he was simply trying to win support from abolitionists who had meant to use the war for that purpose from the start, and "Val" embarked on an all-out war against the war.

