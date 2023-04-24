Late last month, I spoke to a historical society in Nicholasville, Ky., about Ambrose Burnside, the Union general who once commanded the military department that included Kentucky. Burnside was a character of mixed talents, whose military reputation suffered worst from the slanders of men who made him the scapegoat for their own failures, but whose dubious political reputation is more deserved. One of his most regrettable and deplorable misadventures in the political realm was the arrest of Clement Vallandigham.
Vallandigham had served as a congressman from Dayton, Ohio, and when the Civil War began he was one of the more prominent Democrats to question the wisdom of trying to keep the seceded states in the Union by force. His criticism seemed justified when the mobilization for that purpose sufficiently angered four more states to leave the Union. As the Lincoln administration started infringing on civil liberties, Vallandigham grew more vehemently opposed. Imposition of the first national conscription further accelerated the fury of his rhetoric. When Lincoln added the emancipation of slaves to the goals of the war, Democrats suspected that he was simply trying to win support from abolitionists who had meant to use the war for that purpose from the start, and "Val" embarked on an all-out war against the war.
That made him less popular even among his fellow Democrats, but Lincoln's war measures were growing extremely unpopular, and Vallandigham would surely have won reelection if the Republican legislature had not gerrymandered him out of office. When his term ended, in March of 1863, he decided to run for governor. That bucked the state party machine, which preferred a more moderate Democrat, but Val started campaigning vigorously on an anti-war, anti-Lincoln agenda, and he mesmerized the populist faction.
General Burnside decided that rhetoric such as Val's amounted to treason. Issuing an order on the subject of disloyalty, he declared that speech critical of the government would not be tolerated. For Republicans, the "government" was synonymous with the administration, and Burnside's officers began enforcing his order in that spirit. Vallandigham delivered a speech in Mount Vernon, Ohio, in which he urged citizens to resist the administration of "King Abraham," and although he specified that they should do so at the ballot box, Burnside's spies in the crowd failed to mention that detail. Soldiers dragged Val from his house a few nights later, and he was quickly tried for treason by a military tribunal — since no civil court would likely have convicted him on such trumped-up charges.
The arrest only worsened the clamor against Lincoln's increasingly dictatorial regime. When the military court sentenced Val to prison for the remainder of the war, the embarrassed president commuted his sentence to exile into the Confederacy. The sympathy this justicial travesty engendered brought Vallandigham the gubernatorial nomination he could not otherwise have won. He was not able to campaign from exile, however, and of course Republicans made tremendous capital of the reminder that he was a "convicted traitor," despite the patently biased means of obtaining that conviction. The propaganda swayed even many Democrats, and of course there were other Democrats who opposed Vallandigham anyway, so he lost the election by a landslide. Burnside's blunder therefore helped greatly to install a Lincoln-friendly governor in a crucial state, albeit entirely by accident.
It's clearly no accident that Democratic prosecutors are straining to pin something on Donald Trump, and are choreographing their efforts for maximum electoral effect. Trump has certainly given them plenty of ammunition, and of course "no one is above the law" (save perhaps Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden, the Cuomos, etc.), but the timing is too convenient and the initial charge too frivolous. If Trump can be tried for something — anything — during the primary season, it might excite enough indignation even among Trump's Republican detractors to win him the nomination in a crowded field. As with Vallandigham, that would make his defeat inevitable against any opponent, including even the doddering and badly managed Joe Biden.
That's the Democratic Party's recent tactic of choice. Defeat sensible Republican candidates to better assure victory for Democratic nominees, however incompetent they might be. And this from folks who pretend to care about the country.
