There is a significant uptick in COVID disease in northern New Hampshire. Here’s what you need to know to make decisions for yourself, your family and your community.
The present wave of coronavirus disease is different from previous in several ways.
1. It is entirely driven by the Delta variant which is far more infectious than previous viral strains.
2. It is more rural than urban. This is driven by differing rates of vaccination.
3. Hospitalizations and deaths are seen primarily in the non-vaccinated population.
This wave of disease is, numerically speaking, the worst since the December 2020-January 2021 period. Hospitalizations and deaths are considerably lower which is nearly entirely due to vaccination.
Last winter, New Hampshire was seeing 700-800 cases of COVID-19 daily. That number at present is 550. This is higher than any time except last winter’s surge. However, hospitalizations are 65 percent lower now than they were last winter. Deaths are lower still.
The biggest difference between the two surges is the availability and widespread use of vaccines. Hospitalizations and deaths are predominantly seen in unvaccinated individuals. Last winter the worst burden of disease was seen in the southern part of the state where the population is largest. This fall, the worst rates of disease is seen in smaller, more rural areas such as Belknap, Sullivan, and especially, Coos counties.
The N.H. population is 62 percent fully vaccinated. We rank 12th among states. The other five New England states rank 1-5. Vermont, No. 1, is 71 percent fully vaccinated. The lowest ranked states are Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming, Idaho and No. 50, West Virginia, which is 41 percent vaccinated. The worst burden of hospitalizations and deaths is seen in the states with the lowest vaccination rates.
Vaccination boosters are currently being offered for at-risk population (over 65, above average medical risk, high-risk occupation.) This is currently Pfizer only, but it is very likely that Moderna and J&J will be approved and offered within a few days to weeks. The evidence for the effectiveness of boosters is nowhere near as strong as the evidence for the initial vaccination, and raising the number of people who are vaccinated would be more important from a community standpoint than boosting the already-vaccinated.
Masks remain effective at reducing transmission of COVID. Masks are not needed outdoors unless people are tightly packed together. However indoors masks are an important tool in reducing spread of disease. The more disease is present in the area the more masks are useful. Vaccinated people can spread COVID, particularly the delta variant, so vaccinated people should wear masks in the appropriate settings, mainly to protect others.
So what can we do to protect ourselves, our families, and our community from COVID? Far and away the most important thing we can do is to get vaccinated if we have not been. Vaccination leads to a reduction in disease transmission and especially to a reduction in severe disease which can cause hospitalization and death. We have much better therapeutics today than we did last year, but despite this severe COVID still can lead to prolonged hospitalization and death. Additionally many patients who recover even from a milder course of disease still experience troubling symptoms for months after recovery — long COVID. Vaccination is strongly protective against these outcomes.
Lastly, there are members of our community who remain vulnerable to severe disease from COVID despite being personally vaccinated. They may be very elderly or immune-compromised by virtue of medications taken for suppressing their immune systems after organ transplants or auto-immune disease. They may be on chemotherapy for cancer which has a side effect of suppressing their immune systems. Gen. Colin Powell is an example of this. He was 84 years old and receiving treatment for multiple myeloma. He died of COVID despite being vaccinated. This does not mean vaccines do not work. It DOES mean it is incredibly important to vaccinate as many people as possible to protect those in whom the vaccines will have reduced effectiveness.
Forty-three percent of people in the U.S. have not been vaccinated. This is a very poor showing for a wealthy country which developed the vaccines and had very early availability of government-paid vaccination. We rank 45th among countries for rate of vaccination. We are fourth in deaths per capita. Why are so many people resistant or hesitant to being vaccinated?
Vaccination against COVID is very safe. There are common fevers, body aches, fatigue, especially after the second of two doses. These resolve quickly. There is a rare allergic reaction which is why people are observed after vaccination. This is treatable. There are other very rare complications, the most concerning of which are myocarditis and pericarditis. This is an inflammation of the heart or lining around the heart. This is almost exclusively seen in males between ages 15-30 and is nearly always self-limiting. The observed rate of myocarditis in this population is between 0.2 -10 per 100,000 after a second dose. The important thing to keep in mind is that COVID itself causes myocarditis and pericarditis which is both more common and more serious than that caused by the vaccine. COVID myocarditis kept Eduardo Rodriguez out of baseball for the 2020 season. So if you are worried about myocarditis you are better off getting vaccinated than getting COVID. Most other fears about the vaccine — that it will change your genome; that it will cause you to shed contagious particles; that it will lead to miscarriages; that it will decrease fertility; there are more — are simply false.
Again the most important thing any of us can do to protect ourselves, our families, and our community is to get vaccinated. Memorial Hospital runs a walk-in vaccination clinic in the Observatory building in North Conway Village. It is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally Memorial offers vaccination by appointment for their primary medicine patients. Saco River Medical Group also offers vaccines by appointment for their primary care patients. Vaccines are also available at Hannaford, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies by appointment.
Victor Lazaron, M.D., is a general surgery specialist at Memorial Hospital.
