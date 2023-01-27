Recent legislation being discussed in Concord is desperately trying to get rid of the bail commissioner system in New Hampshire and replace it with magistrates and additional circuit court judges at a significant cost to N.H. taxpayers.

This movement is obviously not supported by the bail commissioner community. It currently costs taxpayers nothing which also is not supported by the New Hampshire Chiefs of Police Association.

