My friend Seth Lipsky, editor and publisher of The New York Sun, had the best response to what President Donald Trump did on Jan. 6: He should resign and turn the office over to Vice President Mike Pence for the remainder of his term.
That presupposes there’s any honor in Trump to salvage. Maybe there isn’t. Maybe there never was. It would be a mea culpa and require humility as well as honor. Never have I observed any semblance of humility in him, but perhaps he could summon some honor as his final presidential action.
Lipsky endorsed Trump for president in 2016 and 2020, and said it was heartbreaking to write that editorial. As I echo his recommendation, however, I do not feel any heartache. I voted twice for Trump, but without enthusiasm. I couldn’t vote for Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden so I voted against each of them, and that meant voting for Trump. Never did I feel any affection for him. He simply didn’t engender that.
Weeks before Wednesday’s events I was appalled at what Trump said when he encouraged his followers to come to the Capitol and protest the election on Jan. 6. “Be there, will be wild,” he said. He claimed a report by his assistant would be “more than sufficient” to swing the election over to him (It wasn’t). He didn’t seem to realize how volatile divisions in America had become, or if he did realize it, he didn’t care enough. He couldn’t or wouldn’t see beyond himself, so pervasive was his narcissism.
Hundreds of thousands came. Crowd estimates vary, but perhaps as many as 500,000, and Trump spoke to them for over an hour about election abuses (some possibly real) before they marched up Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol.
Early on, he started firing them up. At 2:44 a.m., he said: “We have hundreds of thousands of people here, and I just want them to be recognized by the fake news media. Turn your cameras please and show what’s really happening out here because these people are not going to take it any longer. They’re not going to take it any longer.”
At 6:08 a.m., he said: “We will not let them silence your voices. We’re not going to let it happen. Not going to let it happen.”
At 07:11 a.m., the crowd began chanting: “Fight for Trump! Fight for Trump! Fight for Trump!”
At 4:25 p.m., he said: “After this, we’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you.”
But Trump didn’t go with them. He stayed behind in the White House. If he had, perhaps he could have prevented what happened.
He continued, saying: "You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”
After more than an hour of listening to Trump, most of the crowd dispersed, but a few thousand marched to the Capitol, and we all watched what happened. The conservative movement was severely damaged by what many in that fired-up group did. At this writing, some conservative pundits are claiming that Antifa agitators donned MAGA hats, broke windows at the Capitol and entered the building. Evidence for that so far is thin. One guy dressed up like a Viking or a Sioux Indian chief had been photographed at Antifa riots last summer and again Wednesday among the crowd at the Capitol.
While it’s true that hundreds of leftist riots perpetrated by Antifa and BLM over the summer were far worse than what happened at the Capitol, and it’s true those riots were called “mostly peaceful protests” or only weakly condemned by a few Democrats, that doesn’t excuse what happened Wednesday.
Even if there were disguised Antifa rioters in the mob, they were outnumbered by Trump supporters from the rally at the White House. Terrible damage has been done to our cause. We can expect Democrats and the leftist media will exploit it for all it’s worth in the weeks, months and years to come.
Trump owns what happened. His behavior was disgraceful, and he should resign immediately.
Will he, though?
I doubt it.
Tom McLaughlin lives in Lovell, Maine. Reach him at tommclaughlin.blogspot.com.
