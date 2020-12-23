My mother died Dec. 15. We buried her Tuesday. Here is an abbreviated version of her eulogy.
She was called Mary. So was her mother. It was a common name for girls 100 years ago when people venerated the Holy Family and named their children accordingly.
Mary Elizabeth Haggerty was born the youngest of four in September 1924 with three older brothers, one named Joseph. They’ve all passed on and now so has Mary. Few have ever touched as many people as meaningfully, as profoundly, as my mother did over her 96-year lifetime.
She became Mary McLaughlin in 1942. Her boyfriend, Mac, came back to Boston briefly on leave from the Navy. She said later that she didn’t really want to elope with him, but he was persistent and she gave in. Mac recognized what a gem Mary Haggerty was and he didn’t want to lose her. She was exceedingly pretty, and he knew other men would do their best to win her.
Elopements like Mary’s were common during World War II, and Mac sailed off a day later. As Mrs. McLaughlin, she moved several times to various port cities on the East and West Coasts — wherever Mac’s ship was sent. She’d find a secretarial job and a room. After D-Day when his ship was deployed to the Pacific, she waited for him in San Francisco. She had her first child in 1946 and seven more until 1963. It was the baby boom.
Mary had been a single girl for 18 years. She was a wife for 35 years before Mac died in 1977. She was a widow for 43 years. She was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother for 54 years. Her eight children called her Ma. Her 29 grandchildren called her Ma and so did all their spouses. Her 42 great-grandchildren called her Ma, and eventually that’s how she thought of herself: as Ma.
As Ma went into hospice at 96, her extended family opened a forum on WhatsApp where her many offspring posted remembrances of her love and her faith in God, both of which she lived out seamlessly.
One said: “Through your pure kindness, hard work and patience you’ve made us all good human beings who will teach our kids and grandkids forever after you meet God.”
All the grandchildren commented on the refrigerator in Ma’s kitchen, which was completely covered on two sides with wallet-sized school pictures of them and their many cousins.
One grandchild said: “I still think of you when I smell bacon, as that’s usually the smell that woke me up in the morning in the Blue Room. I remember drinking orange juice from your recycled juice glasses and making sandwiches to take to Kezar (Lake) made out of bread that was in your freezer (probably) longer than I’d been alive. I, too, remember crawling into your bed and praying along to the radio rosary. I’ll admit I thought the rosary was painfully boring, but I loved snuggling in close with you in your warm bed. And now, many of my daily rosaries are offered for you!”
All who loved Ma worried that during COVID-19 she might have to die alone. Her daughters looked for a hospice that would allow loved ones to visit, and finally found one nine days before she passed.
As the testimonies poured in on WhatsApp, they were read to her. She heard the above tributes and many others like them. Two of her daughters were holding her hands and praying with her as she passed on to eternal life. For that, we’re all grateful.
For decades she was active with the pro-life movement at many levels. Born a Boston Irish-Catholic-Democrat, she had to leave the Democratic Party when it became the party of abortion. She became a Reagan Democrat, and eventually a Republican. For years she haunted pro-abortion Democrats like Paul Tsongas. Then she haunted his counterparts in Maine. Ma never relented in her fight against abortion.
Nearly all families are touched by alcoholism, but especially the Irish. All her ancestors came from there and do did Mac’s. She understood what damage alcoholism did to families and she became active in Al Anon, a program for anyone who loves an alcoholic. She started an Alateen program in Fryeburg. Through these organizations she touched hundreds of lives.
In 2000, Ma invited her children to accompany her on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land led by her parish priest. It was a life-changing experience for all of them to walk the paths Jesus himself walked 2000 years before. And one of the prayers her daughter said with Ma during her last days included a quote from 17th century scientist and mathematician Blaise Pascal:
“Reflect on death in Jesus Christ, not without Him. Without Jesus Christ death would be dreadful, alarming, a terror of nature. In Jesus Christ it is fair and lovely, it is good and holy, it is the joy of the saints.”
Tom McLaughlin lives in Lovell, Maine. Reach him at tommclaughlin.blogspot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.