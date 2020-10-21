When people who know her describe Amy Coney Barrett as extremely intelligent, they’re understating the case. Last week, she was being grilled as Democrat after Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee tried to trip her up while reading from notes prepared for them by their staffs. With no notes of her own, Barrett answered them, in detail, from memory, about cases she has decided or written opinions on. She spoke without stuttering and maintained eye contact with her questioners throughout.
Meanwhile, inquisitors like Amy Klobuchar could not seem to look back at her. Klobuchar looked down at her notes while listening to Barrett’s answers. The same was true for Dianne Feinstein and others. It was obvious that while they listened, they realized they were overmatched. They were all smart enough people, all lawyers themselves, but they were not in Barrett’s league — not even close. They got flustered. Never, however, did Barrett show any sign of nervousness.
Although Barrett stated at the beginning that she could not answer questions about cases that may come before her, they asked her over and over how she would rule on cases about abortion, LGBT issues, gun rights, and other issues important to the left. It was as if they didn’t hear her, but of course they did. They used the occasion to grandstand, and to attack President Donald Trump.
Barrett knew she was entering a lion’s den. She knew Democrats would do everything they could to prevent her from being confirmed as a conservative justice on the Supreme Court. Barrett remembered what Feinstein said about her Catholic religion when she last appeared before that committee for confirmation as a circuit court judge: “The dogma lives loudly within you, and that’s a concern,” said Feinstein. No Catholics need apply — no real ones, at least.
Barrett also knew what these senators and other Democrats did to previous Catholic nominees before her: Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, yet she remained centered, unflappable. Catholic teachings indeed live loudly within her. She really believes what the oldest, continually-functioning institution on earth teaches, and she lives her life accordingly.
How did she remain so calm? Did she put herself in her Creator’s hands as the Old Testament Daniel did when he was put into the lion’s den? Did she imitate Jesus when Pharisees tried to trip him up? At one point, Republican Sen. Tim Cornyn of Texas noticed that all her inquisitors had notebooks in front of them and he asked Barrett what notes were on the small pad in front of her and she held it up for all to see. It was blank. She didn’t need notes.
At that point I had to leave for a physical therapy session. When I returned, New Jersey Democrat Sen. Corey Booker was trying to trip Barrett up by quoting from printouts of her legal opinions. Again she calmly quoted her positions from memory. Frustrated, Booker said: “I’m not the lawyer that you are, but ...” and then continued trying to embarrass her. Ultimately, Booker only succeeded in embarrassing himself and it was clear to anyone watching that he never would be the lawyer Barrett is.
Feminist Democrats, including those on the panel, have always insisted that women need abortion because bearing and raising children would restrict them. Since the 1973 Roe V. Wade decision, it has been the most important issue for the Democratic Party. That’s why pseudo-Catholic Joe Biden employed scorched-earth tactics against Catholic-convert Bork when he was Judiciary Committee Chairman. He did it again with Catholic Thomas. Then Feinstein and Kamala Harris tried to torpedo Catholic appointee Kavanaugh with dubious charges of sexual impropriety.
It was hard enough that Barrett was outsmarting them before a television audience of millions, but it had to be especially galling to see Barrett’s seven children sitting behind her — living proof that women can advance their careers to the highest level without killing their children in the womb. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insisted he has the votes to confirm Barrett. Democrats, realizing they cannot block her, want to move the goal posts instead.
They’re threatening to pack the Supreme Court by increasing its size — and also pack the Senate by making Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia into states with two senators each. They would work to eliminate the Electoral College as well. Although asked repeatedly if they favor these moves, neither Biden nor Harris will give a straight answer.
Here in the waning days of the campaign, Biden is also dodging questions about his son Hunter’s laptop that he left at a computer repair shop. On it are multiple emails now in Rudy Giuliani’s possession that are trickling out to conservative media because mainstream media won’t publish them. Although the emails portray Biden profiting from son Hunter’s influence-peddling, neither Biden denies their authenticity.
Tom McLaughlin lives in Lovell, Maine. He can be reached on his website at tommclaughlin.blogspot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.