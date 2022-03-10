For the first time in over two years Charlie and I headed to Boston last week for a long awaited reprise of what were his once quarterly bursts of movie watching. These are the kind of movies that are shown in big, bold, sound-saturated theaters with comfortable seats and half-decent if expensive concessions.
These trips south have been going on for at least the dozen years he has been back home in New Hampshire and they serve as a welcome relief for him from the lonely monotony of small-town life that wears thin after a while.
While these trips are sometimes layered with work, the pandemic has interrupted that angle and instead I found myself perched six stories above the Charles River reading and writing and endlessly walking the dog on the many city paths near our hotel.
As a pup, he is used to being outdoors and so I must deliver. It is a break for me, too, but of a different kind. Any return to the city where I was born inspires reflection and, as war in the Ukraine looms large, it brings a flood of thoughtful introspection, too.
One of the hazards of walking for long hours around a city as winter clings to itself, is that things can seem beyond bleak. Even with the full layer of fresh snow from the previous day’s storm, the city appears gritty and tired. My wanderings often take me along deserted un-shoveled paths and underneath sagging, rusted bridges. Viewed together they set a grim stage. Add in the fading, tattered awnings bordered by broken cement, water stains and missing bricks, it is easy to understand that the warnings about how our infrastructure is rapidly decaying are beyond true.
As the crowded daily life of the city passes, oblivious, alongside and overhead, I can’t help but think that time is running out. Yes, this is probably the most unappealing time of year to observe the underbelly of a busy city, what with the hard winter of salt and sand and endless trash conspiring toward its stark visual decay.
Yes, in just over a month there will be magnolias blooming on Commonwealth Avenue and along the Charles, and with their arrival the trash crews will have surely swept up winter’s debris. But today, as February folds slowly into March, the cold grayness of the long winter still holds the city firmly in its grip.
Observing all of this again, especially after several years of being away from the city, it reminds me then of one of the many reasons people head en masse northward to where we live. The city, with its crowds and endless noise, (yes, even Boston is a city that never sleeps) is a far cry from the magnificent surroundings that are ours each and every day.
Even on our worst days, whether from pushy crowds or inclement weather, our little valley is truly a breath of fresh air when compared to what is found down there. It is no wonder that the short drive north is so compelling for these, our neighbors to the south.
The biggest crowd or longest wait in our home town is nothing in comparison to the hassle of their everyday lives. That, coupled with how long our snow stays white after a storm (or how cool our lakes stay well into midsummer) simply enhances the pull of the place we love for those who surely wish they could live here too.
This is likely the existential force that, further exacerbated by the pandemic, has drawn so many people to our valley, past and present, and further why so many new folks now call it home. As I watch from my window, the city traffic below cycles through endless lights and the air is filled with the tireless repetition of sirens, horns and rumbling trucks.
In this moment I am glad to know that in a day or two we get to pack up and drive north again, leaving the crumbling old city in the rearview mirror until the next time. How lucky then, are we, to be heading home …
Tim Scott lives in Jackson.
