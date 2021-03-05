Nothing is as it once was. Most of us have avoided gatherings and miss seeing friends. People are not sleeping, and when they do sleep, dreams are vivid and crazy.
People are drinking more than usual, and spending money like it’s the end of the world. In winter you can’t find a snow machine, and in summer you can’t find a boat, and everything else is being sold as soon as it arrives right off the truck.
Houses are beyond affordable to almost everyone, and renters are mostly out of luck. Restaurants that are open are running unmanageable hours with smaller staffs, and operating margins are forgotten in lieu of simply keeping the doors open.
Long-range planning is now day to day, and the future seems far away and elusive. It’s been only a year since the virus appeared and yet so much has changed. And in its midst, where has joy gone?
For most of the past year, the oft-heard phrase in most circles has been, “I can’t wait until things get back to normal” or some such variation on the topic. The assumption all along has been that once the pandemic has retreated from our consciousness, life as we knew it will return.
But increasingly I wonder if that is actually true. So much has been turned on its head by this pandemic that the likelihood of anything approaching what once was called normal may well be a pipe dream.
To manage life in this pandemic, entire systems of how we function as human beings have been altered in the name of survival. What initially felt temporary may now become permanent. Just look at how shopping has changed — everything from grocery shopping to buying a car can be done remotely. Work, for many of us, is now home-based. Even a doctor’s visit can take place on a screen.
Is this the wave of the future, this shift that was supposed to be a practice run, that is here already? And through it all, where is the fading need known as the human touch?
And now, as the vaccines slowly catch up to the population, how will this all play out? Will physical offices reopen? Will the new people return to their homes in the suburbs and cities, tired at last of the inconvenience of actually trying to live up here in the sticks? Will people want to go to stores or out to eat? And will we pass up Facebook and actually visit with the friends who have buoyed us along over the past year? Or has too much changed ...?
Life as we knew it suggests that the past is over and that the unanticipated consequence of a worldwide pandemic may well be a wholesale shift of how humanity exists. Here in America, and hard on the heels of a divisive election, we instead seem to live for the moment, celebrating little victories while ignoring the long run. Who cares if toilet paper costs three times what it once did as long as we’ve got ours? Who cares if the mom and pop store down the street can’t find product, or help, while everyone shops from their screens?
In our panic to be safe, we have become selfish, or at least more selfish than we once were. Just look at the poor behavior of so many of our visitors over the past year. The refrain of the new wave of day tourism seems to be “after me, you go first.” Yes, we need visitors for the economy to survive up here, but what kind of visitors, and at what cost?
Life as we knew it might well be a tale we tell our children and grandchildren who are now little and won’t remember the times before. Just as our parents spoke of World War II and how it subsumed the world, we may speak of the days before the pandemic as a forgotten but still lamented time.
Fear of the unknown or uncertain can be a cancerous thing. Like a storm cloud, could this fear have a silver lining? Will enough of us look around and cherish what we once called joy, that fleeting but always present gift of a life well lived. Something that was never available on an Amazon shelf.
Tim Scott lives in Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.