The lanky yearling black bear casually loped across the dump road in front of me yesterday on his way to his next meal. The healthy red fox has been appearing here and there in our woods, stopping and staring as we pass, wary but not afraid. A family of harmless garden snakes has taken up residence under the stoop at the edge of our garage, emerging to bask in the sun when we’re not looking. Another, larger bear sometimes comes down out of the woods in the afternoons looking for the now empty bird feeders, and then scratching his back against the telephone pole before heading back up into the scrub and disappearing instantly from view.
Birds of all sorts chatter in the trees and on these late spring mornings regularly wake us well before dawn. We are surrounded here on our mountain side with all of the descendants of what lived here before us, these lingering but hardy remnants of the flora and fauna of the New Hampshire wilderness of long ago, still surprisingly resilient even in these increasingly populous times.
Moose, however, the once populous giants of the forest are fewer now, thanks in full measure to the preponderance of ticks that now devastate their young. I do remember that there was once a bull moose who wandered down Congress Street in Portland, Maine, but maybe his homing system was simply on the fritz. Who knows how many suburban yards and busy intersections he had to traverse to reach the heart of the Forest City. We seldom see them now, though we are still wary at dawn and dusk, the hours they cross the roads looking for food and water. I don’t know if the moose tour guy still operates his tourist bus given the unlikelihood of a sighting. Much like the whale watches on the coast, when it comes to wildlife, there are no guarantees.
Four new houses have been carved out of the hillside here in just the past 10 years, a far cry from the deep forestation that we so enjoyed for the prior 30. Their noisy clearing and construction transformed the forest, steadily piercing the summer quiet and always for a longer span than was reasonable. I write the word houses, rather than homes, for only two of the 12 dwellings on our road are lived in by people who have moved here full time. The remaining ones are for weekend people, which, in the end, is fine as we mostly live here undisturbed. And thanks to the new law against fireworks, even July 4 is relatively quiet now. Often the only noise is the deep thrum of someone’s hot tub high up on a deck looking to the west, covered, ready and waiting for the next group of revelers descending from the land of Airbnb.
Since 2020 and the population exodus spawned by the pandemic, the wilderness that we cherish is feeling the heat. Parking lots are full, trash cans (and thus, roadsides) are full, and lines form for just about everything we once could breeze in and enjoy. It is easy to imagine that these newcomers, either former city dwellers or suburban transplants, will eventually find our sense of community dramatically different that they are used to. Perhaps after a while they will find their way back to the crowded land of 24-hour-everything and leave us once again to our forests, rivers and wildlife. And we can only hope that the rising gas prices that are hurting us so will also lessen the rush of transient, incoming traffic, too.
We like the peace and quiet and so do the animals with which we share our world. The main reason that so many moved here over the past century was to assimilate, not to transform; and thankfully we’re still far outnumbered by trees.
Tim Scott lives in Jackson.
