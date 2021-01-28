As Republicans in Concord and Washington seek positive footing after the 2020 election and the departure of the disgraced former president, I encourage elected officials and party activists to look to transparency, fiscal stewardship and good governance as a critical pillar of success.
In Washington, the new Democratic leadership in the House and Senate are reversing more than a decade of prohibitions against individual members of Congress exerting their seniority, committee assignments and favor-trading for direct spending in their district or state. This spending circumvents the competitive, merit-based review and oversight process to which such funding is normally subject.
In past years, this abuse, more commonly known as earmarks or pork, has resulted in federal taxpayers being on the hook for creating museums of teapot design, getting mice drunk and, most famously, almost building a $400 million bridge to a community of 50 people in Alaska. In 2011, outrage over these examples plus cases of direct embezzlement by elected officials using these earmarks led to reforms that banned the practice.
In many cases, these earmarks are for worthy projects that are in the public interest. When they are, they should be funded through the normal process and not a pay-to-play scheme that resembles bribery. You only need to look at how often congressmen put out press releases and show up for ribbon cuttings to see how important local project funding is to them and how much leverage that means the leadership has over them, as a result.
Beyond earmarks, Washington Democrats have already this month passed rules in the House of Representatives that do away with the requirement that all new spending must at least identify and be matched by offsetting tax increases or budget cuts.
This pay-as-you-go, or PAYGO, rule, has been waived many times since being put in place, but there has always been to a vote to do, so that puts each member on the record spending money we don’t have.
They have also stripped the minority party of the ability to use a procedure known as the motion to recommit, which allows one improvement suggested by the minority to be debated for each bill. Since the minority party can be shut out of the committee and legislative drafting process by the majority, the motion to recommit has often been the only chance to present an alternate plan that must be voted upon.
Whatever you thought of overall process or fairness when Republicans were in the majority under Speakers Newt Gingrich, Dennis Hastert, John Boehner or Paul Ryan, the minority party privileges of Democrats were never curbed so drastically and routinely.
To be fair, the Republican history and record on governance in Washington is only marginally more open and fair than the Democrats, but it is the better record and this is the opportunity to make it an integral and critical part of the party DNA. Good policy is good politics, after all.
Tad Furtado lives in Center Conway.
