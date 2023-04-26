Whenever there is an election, there is talk about the first 100 days of a new administration, a new legislature or a new head of a government agency.
The focus on the first 100 days sets the tone for what citizens will expect as the overall performance of the elected person or governmental body.
Let’s look at what we should expect from the new school board in its first 100 days as the board is tasked with re-energizing and reconfiguring our floundering school system.
On Monday night, the new school board selected Mike DiGregorio as chair and Ryan Wallace as vice chair. We wish both the best as they take on the enormous task of re-energizing a school system that has clearly lost its way. Let’s give the new board some easy wins so that they can build momentum for a successful future.
First is the rollback of the class valedictorian and class rank criteria. That was a total embarrassment and the ultimate everyone-deserves-a-trophy moment.
In addition, the school board should address the honor roll situation with a 5 percent limit of total class in high honor roll and 15 percent limit on honor roll candidates. Ties would devolve to class rank at time of the end of the quarter.
This will put an end to the nefarious grade inflation that appears to have become a modus operandi of the teachers at the high school and the middle school.
Next, would be the high school block schedule. For the school year 2023-24, a return to the black and white schedule will increase both student and teacher productivity.
Our youths’ shorter attention spans due to the internet age almost demands that classes are no longer than 50 minutes. An easy win for the board.
A hiring freeze for all unfunded non federal matching grant positions and the removal of any non federal matching grant positions that have not been filled in two years.
Clearly, if a position has not been filled in two years, then the school system will survive without that position. State government does it. SAU 9 should be instructed to do this as well. Savings will be in the seven figures.
Get the tuition contracts for the sending schools finalized. This will show our partner towns that we value their input into the education of all the students in the Mount Washington Valley. The total lack of respect shown by the previous school board should be vacated quickly and give credibility to the new school board. A no brainer.
The closing of a school became a little easier with the rejection of warrant Article 9. The town does not want to close an elementary school. Moving middle school students to the high school and closing the middle school is the only move left on the table and it is the right move. If this school district is to have a renaissance, then healthy and vibrant neighborhood elementary schools are the answer.
Understanding that the middle school has historic value to the town, the total answer is to move Conway Elementary into A. Kennett and close Conway El. Drain the plumbing, board up the windows and shut it down entirely. Savings of multiple seven figures will be attained.
A final act that will signal the tone of the new school board will be the selection of a new superintendent. If the selection committee is not chosen and the search not in full progress in the next 100 days, then this will be an ominous sign for the effectiveness of this board to govern effectively.
Why is this important? Trying to effect change with a lame duck superintendent, one who is trying to protect his legacy, will be a major impediment.
The sooner a replacement can be secured, the sooner the board can move forward with the revitalization of the school district. Should the board be fortunate enough to find a candidate sooner rather than later, they would have the flexibility to buy out the current superintendent’s contract and move forward.
If you want to see change for the better in the first 100 days of this school board, consider attending a school board meeting and letting your voice be heard. Together, we can make the first 100 days a harbinger of things to come.
Steve Angers is a native of the Conway area and resides in Conway. He is part of a family of educators, and his father, Ray Angers, was a past principal of the Pine Tree School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.