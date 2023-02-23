The Conway Budget Committee has directed the school board to cut the 2023-24 school budget by $1.2 million. Not an unreasonable request since Conway has returned close to $5 million to the town in the last two school years. That is over $2 million per year and the budget committee is asking for 60 percent of that number.
As I left the high school that night, I already knew what the response would be from the SAU 9 team.
We must close a school. We must cut music. We have to cut physical education. We must cut sports. Every hot button issue to rile the parents of students and get the parents to attend the school deliberative meeting and vote down the cuts.
Even though I had to be in Concord on other issues on Tuesday, I resolved to hustle back and attend the school board meeting to watch the action unfold. It was sure to be entertaining. I made it to the meeting with time to spare.
Superintendent Kevin Richard passed out the spreadsheet with the cuts to make the $1.2 million. Surprise, surprise. Close an elementary school. Cut a school counselor position. Cut a music position. No redoing of the gym floor for basketball. Not one teacher would be laid off. I chuckled inside. It is not always this way when budgets need to be cut.
I won’t get into the embarrassing conversation that broke out among the board members. Sadly, not one board member stood up and asked the tough questions.
During the years that my father was assistant superintendentm he went through several reduction in force (RIF) exercises. I remember the conversations very well. They were hard on my dad to make those decisions but he always kept in mind what was best for the children.
What should a budget reduction request meeting look like? If my memory serves me correctly, these are the steps that lead to a successful outcome.
First, the administration provides a snapshot of the current budget. This allows the board members to see if there is another surplus on the horizon for the school year 2022-2023.
A breakdown of the reasons for the projected surplus is then shared with the board. This allows the board to make an educated adjustment to the new budget.
The next piece of information would be early retirement packages. How many teachers would avail themselves to this opportunity? At an average of $100,000 per teacher it doesn’t take long for there to be substantial savings.
The next piece of information would be a teacher to student breakdown by grade. This would allow the board to decide if further RIF could be accommodated by making sure there are 20 students per class room.
A final piece of information would be funded positions which have not been filled in two years or more. If a position has not been filled in two years, then it is not needed. Our state government works on this premise.
My father was very good at covering his bases. That is why his school district had higher than state average test scores. He knew how to get the most bang for the taxpayers’ dollars.
Our administration gave our board one option. The option that would create the most anxiety among parents and get the parents to attend the meeting and vote down the cuts.
I say to all of you, resist this temptation. Call the bluff of a school being closed. The current administration and school board do not have the fortitude to close a school. If they did, they would have done it already.
Vote to cut the budget $1.2 million. I have spoken to school board members who will adjust the staffing levels to reach the budget goals while hiring a new superintendent and working with the new administration to move forward with the realignment of the district.
Steve Angers is a native of the Conway area and resides in Conway. He is part of a family of educators, and his father, Ray Angers, was a past principal of the Pine Tree School.
