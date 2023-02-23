The Conway Budget Committee has directed the school board to cut the 2023-24 school budget by $1.2 million. Not an unreasonable request since Conway has returned close to $5 million to the town in the last two school years. That is over $2 million per year and the budget committee is asking for 60 percent of that number.

As I left the high school that night, I already knew what the response would be from the SAU 9 team.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.