Having never attended a deliberative session, this year I attended both the town session and the school sessions. After two nights, it became very clear to me why SB 2 is a failure. Please vote to approve a charter commission.
On town deliberative session, I was through the voter check station in no time. During the meeting there was a woman who had clearly gone through the budget and asked many good and pointed questions. It was good to see the town officials squirm when asked to answer the inquiries. After about an hour, I left the town session with a plan for the school deliberative session.
Having attended all the school board meetings, less one, since the vacancy debacle, I was well versed in the process that created the new school budget.
On Tuesday, I spent the better part of the day going through the budget line by line and the school staff directory school by school. I came up with a list of $1.8 million in cuts. I had a list of $600,000 in add backs. My hope was to emulate the lady from the town session.
Standing in line with 300+ voters trying to register for the school deliberative was eye-opening. My best guess is 50 percent of those registering took the deliberative packet that was available. These folks clearly had no idea what they were voting for having looked at the packet for the first time.
Forty percent didn’t take the packet at all. They clearly had no intention of learning anything having been brainwashed by the cabal. I’ll be positive and say that the remaining 10 percent had looked over the packet.
My plan was blown to smithereens. How could I propose cuts and adds to a voting base that was so uneducated as to the issues? I watched the event unfold in horror.
It is very clear to me now why we can’t have nice things for our children. Uninformed adults are getting in the way.
The arrogance of this school board continues to defy logic. When the school board chair made the motion to add the $1.2 million back to the school budget it was done with the silent middle finger to the budget committee. The school board knew it had the votes and defiantly said so with their actions.
I spoke with a member of the budget committee after the event. It seems there is a babysitting service that is established so that parents with school-age children and staff with school-age children can attend and vote at deliberative. It is my understanding that school facilities are used for this service. I will be looking into this practice. Who is funding this exercise? If it is held in a school, is the group paying for the space and the janitorial services? Is it even legal to use school property for a political event?
Sounds like a quick visit to the Attorney General’s Office next time I visit Concord. To compound the lunacy, the superintendent admitted that they are overstaffed at the last school board meeting. During a discussion about elementary schools the topic of multi-age classrooms came up. Only one of our three elementary schools has multi-aging. The superintendent stated that it was from necessity as there was one grade with five or six students and another grade with only eight or nine students so the move was made to make a full classroom.
Interesting how after the money has been approved that the truth comes out. My analysis of the budget shows that five elementary school teaching positions can be eliminated. That would allow $100,000 per elementary school to be added back for necessary teaching supplies and equipment.
I received an email from a concerned citizen thanking me for my “articulate and spot on articles.” The emailer went on to say, “Keep up the good work.” He feels that the “public does not do its due diligence when it comes to voting for board members.”
There is less than a month before we vote to fill three seats on the school board. Please do your due diligence, and when you see a candidate on the street ask the questions you are most concerned about so that you may make an informed decision April 11.
Steve Angers is a native of the Conway area and resides in Conway. He is part of a family of educators, and his father, Ray Angers, was a past principal of the Pine Tree School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.