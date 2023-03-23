Having never attended a deliberative session, this year I attended both the town session and the school sessions. After two nights, it became very clear to me why SB 2 is a failure. Please vote to approve a charter commission.

On town deliberative session, I was through the voter check station in no time. During the meeting there was a woman who had clearly gone through the budget and asked many good and pointed questions. It was good to see the town officials squirm when asked to answer the inquiries. After about an hour, I left the town session with a plan for the school deliberative session.

