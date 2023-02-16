The iconic football coach Bill Parcells was the master of the ism. So much so that they are recognized as Parcell-isms. My favorite, and the first one that surfaced in my consciousness was “you are what your record says you are.” Parcells said this at a press conference after a game where his team had lost the game but was competitive, or so thought the reporter. His team lost. Period.
There are no style points in the world of sports, education or life. As for Conway schools it is just as true.
Conway test scores continue their precipitous decline. Our students are failing. Our administrators are struggling. Our teachers are crying out for help or scrambling to find answers for themselves. If SAU 9 was a football team the coach would have been fired a long time ago.
The school board is an enabler. They make excuses for the poor scores. They focus on the minutiae instead of tackling the issues. They do not ask the hard questions. If I hear the phrase, “that’s the way we have always done it” at one more meeting, I think I will lose my mind.
That’s brings me to another ism that is very true. Albert Einstein said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” In the six months that I have been attending the school board meetings there have been no new thoughts. No innovative ideas. No solutions proposed.
Just “that’s the way we have always done it.”
Look at the newest budget. The Conway School Board just returned $3 million from the 2021-2022 budget, yet the new budget is the same. Wouldn’t common sense suggest the 2023-2024 budget be cut by $3 million? Yet not one member of the current school board pressed the administrators on why the budget for 2023-2024 was the same.
If the school board doesn’t want to cut the budget by $3 million, then why isn’t the board instructing the administration to give students more bang for the taxpayers buck? Oh that’s right. The current iteration of the school board does things the “way we have always done it.”
Another ism comes from W.C. Fields. “If you cant dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with baloney” (edited for our younger readers). Look at the new Latin grading system. The school board is trying to look brilliant with the installation of a college-style recognition system. What a bunch of baloney.
The purpose of education is to prepare our youngsters to be productive citizens when they graduate. If you are a tech graduate in automotive and you go to Redstone Auto to apply for a job after graduation, I can assure the student, no one is going to ask if you graduated cum laude. If you can service cars in a timely fashion, you are going to get the job.
If you are a student who is college bound, not one professor is going to ask you if you graduated magna cum laude at Kennett High. Sorry, it’s meaningless. What you produce in the classroom will be the deciding factor.
The school board made the rating system even worse by removing weighting. Part of educating our students for the real world is to make sound choices based on their vision of their future. If a student decides to drop an AP class to take a STEM class that isn’t weighted but the student is fulfilling their vision of their future, why is the school board messing with the ranking system to “Cook the Books.”
No one in the real world is cooking the books for anyone.
Students should be commended for going for their dreams. When they achieve their goal they will feel pride. They will feel accomplishment. And they will be happy.
The last ism comes from the Godfather movie. Vito Corleone said, “Respect is earned, not given.” This school board’s total lack of respect for the sending towns and the tuition contracts is mind numbing.
Tim Sorgi, of Albany, graciously went before the school board asking to begin negotiations. The school board blew him off. Total lack of respect. I don’t blame Albany one iota for going to Madison to get a competitive quote.
To make matters worse, one school board member went so far as to suggest that Conway was doing the sending towns a favor by even offering Conway as a place to educate their students due to the superior facilities. I chuckled at that one. That member would never overpay for anything yet Albany should overpay for a service that is marginally worse than the service they are switching to.
With April only two months away one can only hope “that a new day is dawning.”
Steve Angers is a native of the Conway area and resides in Conway. He is part of a family of educators and his father, Ray Angers, was a past principal of the Pine Tree School.
