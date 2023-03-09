The day dawns brisk and clear in the Mount Washington Valley. It is the third of September and the first day of school for SAU 9 — the school board having done away with the family time-destroyer of starting school before the Labor Day weekend. The board determined that it was better for students to have one last time for families to bond before the 180-day school schedule begins.
At the entrance to the Kennett Senior-Junior High School, school board chair Cassie Capone and the superintendent welcome students as they enter the school. This is the first year of the new configuration at Kennett. Originally built to house 1,200 students, the high school had been no where near that number for years. To optimize the use of the physical plant, the newest building in the district, the decision was made to move the seventh and eighth grades into the high school.
This brought enrollment to just under 1,000 students. Still plenty of capacity to absorb the expected increase in students in the coming years.
Other members of the school board are on buses to the three elementary schools. Members chose a bus stop to meet parents, acquaint themselves with bus drivers, and to meet the principals at their respective schools. The board, in conjunction with the superintendent, believe that neighborhood schools are the foundation of a strong school system. Planting seeds for growth as students move through the school district. Keeping parents involved in their local school. It is a symbiotic relationship that leads to students optimizing their educational growth and their personal growth as they navigate childhood.
As principals and school board members toured the classrooms, it was enlightening to see the upgraded tools available to the students. Students in grades four through six all had new tablets at their desks.
Tablets were all loaded with lessons and secure links to Tutor.com. Technology is the future for these students, and SAU 9 is leading the way.
In grades one through three, students have reading books, journals and pencils for their lessons. These early grades are focused on teaching learning. With strong foundations in reading and math, these students learning will explode once they reach the technology grades.
In the kindergarten, each student has a pillow and a blanket with their name embroidered. They have a sippy cup for water during the day. There are plenty of easels and storybooks and toys to build the social and emotional aspects of these early learners.
At the old middle school, a new day is dawning. Using the Joint Management Agreement, SAU 6288 was formed. This SAU is the home of Appleton Academy. A charter school started to meet the demands of parents who want a more traditional-based education. The school had a goal of 200 students for the first year but were overwhelmed with 400 applicants. A K-8 school configuration, Appleton Academy is receiving rave reviews from around New Hampshire as a leading edge way to meet parents demands while keeping funding within the school district.
Appleton Academy only takes 10 classrooms. The middle part of the school, where the stage is located, has been leased to M&D Playhouse. After years of struggling with no parking in North Conway, M&D is a welcome addition to the arts community that has grown in Conway Village.
The remainder of the school has SAU 9 administration and town hall. Bank of New Hampshire graciously let the town out of the lease with no penalties. SAU 9 only charges Conway for building maintenance for the use of the space.
I know what you are thinking. Has Steve been spending too much time across the border eating medicinal brownies? I have not. This town has shown, once again, that it has no problem spending $40 million on education. The problem is that the money is not being spent wisely. It’s time to shift the paradigm.
Why is all this important? No matter how much affordable housing, affordable rental properties, more businesses are added to this town, young families will not move into the SAU 9 district with subpar school systems. We can hold planning board, master plan, housing committee meetings until the cows come home. It is a strong and vibrant school system with neighborhood elementary schools that will bring back the young working families we need to drive the economy of the valley. Until that is rectified, we are just whistling past the graveyard.
Steve Angers is a native of the Conway area and resides in Conway. He is part of a family of educators, and his father, Ray Angers, was a past principal of the Pine Tree School.
