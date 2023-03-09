The day dawns brisk and clear in the Mount Washington Valley. It is the third of September and the first day of school for SAU 9 — the school board having done away with the family time-destroyer of starting school before the Labor Day weekend. The board determined that it was better for students to have one last time for families to bond before the 180-day school schedule begins.

At the entrance to the Kennett Senior-Junior High School, school board chair Cassie Capone and the superintendent welcome students as they enter the school. This is the first year of the new configuration at Kennett. Originally built to house 1,200 students, the high school had been no where near that number for years. To optimize the use of the physical plant, the newest building in the district, the decision was made to move the seventh and eighth grades into the high school.

