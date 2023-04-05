Those of us who are sports fans have had the fortune to follow one of the greatest sports teams of the 21st century, if not all time. The New England Patriots dominated the National Football League for 20 years starting in 2001. The key to the dominance was a thing called the “Patriot Way.”
The team excelled in acquiring lesser-known players. The players were coached to execute plays that were designed to optimize their talent. They were asked to do no more, no less. The sign above the doorway leaving the locker room to the field had three words: Do Your Job.
Anytime the Patriots won a game, it was when everyone did their job. They won games by 20, 30, 40 points. When they lost games, or won by field goal, one could point to a missed block, a player out of position, an errant pass. Not doing the job meant less than acceptable results.
When I applied for the school board vacancy in August 2022, it was because the school board and the superintendent couldn’t follow their own rules. They went ahead and selected a replacement before the deadline to file had occurred. The superintendent fell on his sword for the school board. It was the school board who decided to jump the gun and rush through a replacement.
They clearly did not do their job.
But the fumbling continued. The Conway Daily Sun ran an article about my candidacy. It was well known before the vote that I was a candidate. In the days leading up to the vote, only one school board member, Barbara Lyons, reached out to me to find out a little about me. She did her job.
Over the last six months, two of the board members who did not vote for me have told me they wished they had known more about me before the vote. After seeing me at the school board meetings and reading the op-eds, they came to realize that perhaps I would have been a good fit. If they had reached out to me before the vote, doing their job, things may have turned out differently over the last six months.
When the vacancy moved to the selectmen, not one of the selectmen contacted me. How could they make an informed decision without one contact with me or any of the other candidates?
In fact, Mike DiGregorio told me one night that if he had known that I had the expertise I have with regards to education, he would not have put his name in when it was up to the selectmen to fill the vacancy.
The list of fumbles, missed blocks and times the school board has been out of position is numerous. I have tried to show you over the last six months. I hope that in some small way I did my job.
Let’s fast-forward to the upcoming election for school board. There are seven candidates running for three seats. Everybody knows Mike DeGregorio and Mark Hounsell. Mike holds a seat on the board. Mark attends board meetings when he has something to say in public comments. Of the remaining five candidates, only one has attended a school board meeting since entering the race. One. Melanie Lebel. How can you run for a position and not know what the job entails?
The new iteration of the school board is already off to an ominous start.
What does all this mean? It means that the job is up to you, the voter. Call or email the candidates that you want to vote for. Make sure that they deserve your vote. That the candidate will do the job that you are selecting them to do. Don’t take the easy way out and vote for the name you know.
The town needs new blood with new ideas. Doing things the way we have always done it no longer works. We need to shift the paradigm.
On April 11, join me and go to the polls. Do your homework. Vote for the candidates you researched. Do Your Job. It will make a difference.
Steve Angers is a native of the Conway area and resides in Conway. He is part of a family of educators, and his father, Ray Angers, was a past principal of the Pine Tree School.
