In the 2022 legislative session, housing is a top concern. Workforce housing and short-term rentals (STRs) will dominate discussions.
Recently, Rick Fabrizio, communications director of the Business and Industry Association said, “There may not be a greater long-term threat to New Hampshire’s economy than the lack of a diversified housing stock. Employers are struggling to fill open positions, and soon it will slow the overall economy. The lack of affordable housing with a reasonable commuting distance to work is a contribution adding to staffing difficulties employers face.”
Mr. Fabrizio cited the fact that median home sale prices in New Hampshire rose above $400,000 and rental vacancy is below 1 percent.
Due to this need, the Legislature has appropriated significant resources to the Affordable Housing Fund, which partners with developers to provide lower cost capital and grants for projects such as those in Wolfeboro and Conway. In 2018, the Legislature authorized $5 million for the fund which dwarfed previous funding. In 2019, my legislation SB 15, was incorporated into the budget and provided another $5 million as well as an annual transfer of $5 million from the Real Estate Transfer Tax. In the 2021 budget, the Legislature appropriated another $25 million on top of the annual $5 million from SB 15. It’s my hope that we will also add more funding to the AFH from federal funds the state has received.
State funding alone, even at this unprecedented level, is not enough. Local action is critical. Conway should be saluted for passing a recent ordinance that allows more workforce housing. But many communities have not taken similar action. What can be done?
In 2019, Gov. Chris Sununu convened a task force to make recommendations on how the state can partner with communities to develop more workforce housing across New Hampshire. That legislation got stalled in the 2020 pandemic and again in the House in 2021. I have re-introduced this legislation, SB 400, which had a public hearing on January 20.
The goal of SB 400 is to create a partnership with local communities as well as provide incentives for housing development while still allowing community discretion in decision making.
SB-400 offers voluntary training for any planning board or board of adjustment member. This training is intended to provide information about workforce housing and provide opportunities to discuss different ideas and what works.
SB 400 would ensure that all municipal fees for housing development are transparent. SB 400 ensures that the same incentives for senior housing are available for workforce housing.
Local planning decisions under SB 400 would be accompanied by findings of fact, decisions would be rendered in a timely fashion and reviewed in such a manner by the courts.
SB-400 will also allow municipalities to use Tax Increment Financing for housing development. TIF financing is an innovative way to use future revenue from growth to finance necessary housing development. It’s important to note that this financing cannot be used for eminent domain.
It’s my hope that SB 400 will be seen as compromise between local control, while partnering with the state to provide the needed incentive for communities to embrace development of workforce housing. New Hampshire can no longer fail to address this significant problem.
The growth of STRs is another area where compromise is necessary. Just as workforce housing is critical to the economy — so, too, is tourism. STRs attract visitors to New Hampshire, but some have disrupted the quality of life in residential neighborhoods.
Two years ago, I introduced legislation (tabled due to the pandemic) seeking to strike a compromise between banning STRs and the current lack of authority under New Hampshire law for towns to regulate STRs.
What would a realistic compromise on STRs look like that does not involve bans but does allow municipal regulation? First and foremost, towns must be able register all residences used for STRs, be able to inspect them for health, safety and sanitation codes and regulate them for other municipal ordinances like parking and noise. If ordinances or health, safety and sanitation provisions are violated the municipality must be able to revoke the registration quickly and easily so the residence cannot be used for STRs. If towns have the legal ability to enforce this provision — it should provide effective curbs against bad behavior that has disturbed neighborhoods.
Municipalities must be able to collect fees from the STR owners necessary to cover the costs of municipal regulations. Lastly, consideration of reasonable limits on the number of days per year a property can be utilized as an STR is also appropriate.
Some people have expressed to me that STRs undermine workforce housing. However, with the median price of home sales above $400,000 in New Hampshire, the housing stock used for STRs is not likely to ever be affordable.
Testimony at the hearing on SB 249 indicated STR bans have driven them underground meaning loss of revenue under the Meals and Room Tax. It’s estimated this revenue is $20 million annually. Per a provision incorporated in the most recent budget, 30 percent of that revenue goes directly to cities and towns.
Lastly, litigation creates significant uncertainty whether a town can ban or regulate STRs. While a recent Carroll County court ruled in favor of STR owners in the Conway case, litigation could last several years. This uncertainty makes compromise even more necessary.
In fact, the judge in the Conway case stated that “it depends” on each municipalities’ ordinance whether STRs are allowed in New Hampshire. She further stated “it is a question that cries out for legislative direction based on statewide policies promoting commerce, competition, regulatory control and municipal oversight.”
Given the uncertainty of litigation, the importance of tourism, necessary health and safety, and peace and quiet of neighborhoods through effective regulation, I will work to refine SB 249 to achieve these goals.
Dozens of people have contacted me with many points of view on STRs. I encourage your continued input in order to achieve a workable outcome.
Jeb Bradley is Republican state senator from Wolfeboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.