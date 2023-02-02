Hopefully many of you attended or saw the budget committee meetings when the proposed new paid parking department was discussed.
Many budget committee members asked probing questions about this new program that is budgeted this year for $242,000. Kudos to Andrew Smith, public works director, who did his best to answer the questions directly and honestly. Unfortunately, he didn’t have answers to many questions and more often the answer was no to questions like, did you do a parking study? Do we have a parking problem? Did you meet with North Conway businesses and community centers to get their thoughts and input?
These were questions that should have been asked and activities that should have been done before presenting a paid parking program for North Conway Village only — and I blame our selectmen for bulldozing this program into the budget.
I have heard many times over, “Let’s wait until we have the master plan” before making a decision. I have also heard, “We are losing the character of our town. We look like Route 1 in Revere.”
North Conway Village is very different than a few miles south in the same town, where the police are called at least three to four times a week to respond to shoplifting calls and parking lot accidents.
North Conway Village is a place that has shopkeepers who still offer personal service and unique items to buy, food to eat and coffee to drink, and places to stay that have character and charm. They also have to compete for employees who can go to the corporate chains and receive corporate benefits like 401(k)s and cheaper health insurance.
Many of our local small business owners work hard to make ends meet and can ill afford another assault to their businesses. There are real hidden costs in this plan that those businesses would have to absorb: the loss of customers who won’t pay to park or who will be watching the clock versus relaxing and enjoying their experiences, the extra time for employees to police parking in private lots, and the potential loss of goodwill from people who are upset because they can’t download the app or have to walk a half mile to use the kiosk.
In many communities, there is also the option to comp customers their parking by stamping a parking ticket or by giving them a parking token for the meter, not something that can easily be done with this program.
So does Conway need more income? Probably. And one way that is being addressed is through increased fees for building projects, fees that are presently way below area averages and which in hindsight would have brought in a lot more money if they were in place before the present building boom.
And though we will never win the battle for our fair share of rooms and meals taxes — because the towns with the bigger populations will never vote to give up their share to us who bears the burden of a bigger police force and other strains on our local resources — we might be able to get the legislature to allow us to administer our own local tax on nightly lodging. Say $5 a night would put the cost on actual tourists instead of on our neighbors from surrounding towns, which include many volunteers who shouldn’t have to add $2 per hour to donate their time at RSVP, the MWV Arts Association, the Revolving Closet, the Vaughn Community Services and the Gibson Center.
I have spoken out with many questions and objections to this paid parking plan, not because I am opposed to paid parking in general but because this new town department could have serious consequences to the character and sustainability of our unique village. There were too many times that the answers to our questions were, “No, we didn’t look at that” or “We can tweak it along the way” or “I don’t know.”
Take parking out of this 2023 budget. Do the research. Listen to your local business owners and your neighbors from surrounding towns. Participate in the master planning process that is happening this year, starting with the public forum at Tuckerman’s Brewing Co. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 3 to 7 p.m.
And make sure that you attend the deliberative town meeting Monday, March 6, at 7 p.m. at the Kennett High School Auditorium. And then come back two days later for the school deliberative meeting, as the school budget is weighing a lot heavier on your taxes than a parking department could ever fix.
Stacy Sand is a member of the Conway Budget Committee, and former selectman, library trustee and planning board member.
