As a Conway resident who is surrounded by short-term rentals in my residential neighborhood and who has served Conway as a selectman and a planning board member, and who now works as a Realtor, I have thought a lot about the issue of short-term rentals and how they affect the town and our neighborhoods.
I plan to vote yes to allow short-term rentals throughout the town (Articles 2 and 3) and to vote for the other articles that will give the town the ability to control the problems that can be associated with these rentals and other nuisance neighbors (Articles 21-23).
We all know there have been problems with short-term rentals. The noise ordinance and licensing of these rentals will go a long way toward addressing these problems, if not solving them outright.
The courts in New Hampshire are still trying to determine whether short-term rentals are residential use or not. There are strong cases on both sides. But if we suddenly crack down on short-term rentals, the town will have to come up with thousands of extra dollars to enforce this interpretation without state laws or town ordinances to back it up.
We spent $25,000 last year just to get an inventory of the ever-changing short-term rentals. Wouldn’t it be much more affordable and enforceable to register these homes and have revenue to pay for enforcement of the few bad eggs?
Short-term rentals allow for owners to maintain and improve local properties. These improvement projects add to the local economy and increase home values while continuing to contribute to our tax base.
Four out of five of my neighbors are short-term rentals and act as good neighbors 98 percent of the time. Most renters are families, with the loudest sounds usually being the thump of the corn hole board, singing and talking around a fire pit, and kids laughing and squealing as they play tag. And many of these are in bed early in order to ski or hike or to go to Story Land in the morning.
For the one or two times a year when they party past my bedtime, I can call the property owner or police to get a quick response and put an end to the disturbance. This is because I have introduced myself to the homeowners, who also use these homes many times each year.
Overall, they have been better neighbors than some of the year-round ones who watch every Red Sox and Patriots game at full blast in their back yard or whose dogs bark all day from behind their electric fence while their owners are at work. I also have year-round neighbors who are the best neighbors ever.
Today's vacationers want to stay in short-term rentals, and if they can’t stay here, they will go to towns that have found a way to make them work. Banning short-term rentals is not a welcoming message.
One argument I have heard for banning short-term rentals is that we will have more affordable housing for our hard-working valley residents. Workforce housing is a serious issue in town, but banning short-term rentals will not help solve this problem, as the second-home owners will still want to use them and most likely during the times when long-term renters also want them.
The availability of long-term rental housing needs other solutions that address tenant and landlord rights as well as zoning and building ordinances.
What we need is a proactive planning board that will create the ordinances that will allow for a different approach to housing and a town that will apply for more grants and assistance so that builders can create this housing and still have a sustainable business.
The three apartment housing projects that have gotten grants to build in the past 10 years are a great example of what can be done with community and government support. We need to take the great ideas of our local housing coalition and start acting on them through new ordinances and government-backed support.
And we need a planning board that is not full of “Not In My Backyard” decision-makers but with people who ask the questions and utilize tools like our master plan and town planner.
Please vote yes on Articles 2, 3, 21, 22 and 23.
Stacy Sand is a Realtor with Keller Williams Lakes and Mountains, a prior Conway selectman, planning board member and library trustee, and a neighbor in Birch Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.