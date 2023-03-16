Approximately six conservative citizens of the district, half of whom are natives, attended the Governor Wentworth school board meeting this past Monday night. We had been given a heads up that the opposition had planned to crowd us out by using all of the public input time.
The first public input time consisting of 15 minutes was indeed just that; they had their say. Bobbi Boudman and another accused us conservatives of being ignorant, and being narrow minded. Their concern wasn’t for the education; math, reading, history … of the children but to be certain that the LGBTQ material would remain widely available throughout the district. Whether that meant in the elementary school, kindergarten and preschool grades or not, wasn’t clear.
We’re not sure how many parents are aware of the ramped sexual grooming of our very young children that is happening in the school systems all across the country simply by the books available to them in the libraries. Reports state that the levels of learning basic education amongst our students have suffered drastically over the past decade as education has become more about sex, and less about actual education.
Our small group of conservative activists has no bias whatsoever with the choices that young adults/teenagers make concerning their sexuality. This is America, and as of March 15, 2023, we still have that freedom to partner with whomever we wish.
I am certain that I will get several “hate” comments for this column, but before you are quick to comment, hear me out.
Not 90 minutes in distance from the school board meeting on Monday night, a concerned father, Adam Zajac, addressed the school board a few weeks back. What he discovered was, that on the list of books in the library, was a book titled, “Identical.” Listen to his testimony. Then also, listen to his 11-year-old son’s testimony which is also in a separate link. Decide for yourself on just how filthy some of the school library books are in this neighboring school.
School boards all across the nation are shutting off the mics of concerned parents for actually reading from these pornographic books because these books are so vulgar. Imagine that. They can’t tolerate listening to adults read them but allow these same books in our libraries. School board members are completely unaccountable to the parents, and we allow this by our silence.
And while some of these LGBTQ books may be helpful to some students struggling with their sexual identity, there should be guidelines in place for age appropriation. We don’t let children drink alcohol, join the Army, smoke cigarettes, or drive cars until they are an age of maturity. There’s a very good reason for that.
Children must be protected and nurtured until which time they are able to make healthy choices that hopefully lead them to a life of fulfillment. Parents know what’s best for their children. Sexual education by a school system should be by parental written consent only.
How much more trouble will our students be in as the schools inch closer and closer to full on, filthy porn, like Adam Zajac and his son expose within their school libraries in our neighboring state of Maine? If you think it’s not coming, it’s already here.
I would encourage parents to have their children report back to them any sexually inappropriate books that are in their school libraries, or on-line libraries. You can report these books, audios, videos, etc to me anonymously, and our small group of conservatives will do what we can to alert other parents that these books are available in the public schools, and insist that these books be removed.
Bobbie Boudman is a transient from California. She is hell bent on bringing the ways of Gov. Gavin Newsom into our traditional school district. Bobbie has made her way to be famous on Granite Grock. She is disgusted with white women, white men, and Black men. She is the true epitome of a racist.
She accused us on Monday night of wanting to be book banners like Nazi Germany. She said we were ignorant. I guess if loving, and wanting to protect our children from sadistic pornography like the Zajacs speak of, then call us ignorant.
The second public input time came, and as the liberals had promised, they tried to squeeze me out of the lineup. They were not successful. I addressed the school board, first by apologizing to them for my earlier, and rather rude protest towards Bobbi for calling us ignorant, and then explained that we were not looking to ban books specifically because they were LGBTQ, but wanted to be certain that if books were of a pornographic nature to be age appropriate.
Because liberals are so highly regarded and protected in our society due to the inaction of conservatives, the police were called to the school board meeting because my shouting made the liberals uncomfortable. Bobbi and her kind are professional victims. Bobbi requested a police escort when she left the building, though I’d been long gone before she left the building, and the police knew this because I’m pretty sure one of them followed me to my son’s house.
The books in these libraries are introductory to something more sinister coming. Progressives always want more. Consider abortion; they went from first trimester abortion, and now they have progressed to allowing a baby to die after the baby was strong enough to survive the abortion procedure by setting the child aside with “comfort and care.”
