Approximately six conservative citizens of the district, half of whom are natives, attended the Governor Wentworth school board meeting this past Monday night. We had been given a heads up that the opposition had planned to crowd us out by using all of the public input time.

The first public input time consisting of 15 minutes was indeed just that; they had their say. Bobbi Boudman and another accused us conservatives of being ignorant, and being narrow minded. Their concern wasn’t for the education; math, reading, history … of the children but to be certain that the LGBTQ material would remain widely available throughout the district. Whether that meant in the elementary school, kindergarten and preschool grades or not, wasn’t clear.

