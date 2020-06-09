Thanks to Tom Eastman for his compilation of the construction projects going on here in the valley (“Commercial construction remains strong,” April 24). The level of activity coincides with another development resulting from the recent shutdown of much of society, including institutions of higher learning. College-bound students are facing an uncertain future as colleges and universities assess how and if they can continue to meet the needs of these students.
And yet, the want ads in the Sun are screaming for qualified tradesmen and women. Construction projects such as those Tom wrote about require a force of skilled workers to meet their needs. The problem is that skilled workers are becoming harder to find as the current workforce races toward retirement. It’s said the average age of a carpenter in the valley is 58 years old. Only a few of my fellow tradesmen and I skipped the retirement scene years ago and cannot keep up with the demand for our services.
Like many, I headed off to college right after high school with disastrous results. Fortunately, I discovered the military had training programs that fit my skill-sets and changed my outlook from traditional college programs to the pursuit of an associate’s degree in what’s now called civil technology that trained me for what was to become my career.
For over 50 years, I’ve worked in a trade that has provided my family and me with a good living, varied workdays, lots of fresh air and change of scenery, an opportunity to meet and work with other tradesmen with similar skills and interest, and a chance to use my hands and my head to achieve results my customers are looking for.
This is true of most of the construction and related trades. Many of us are our own bosses, get the chance to get our hands dirty and don’t need to get to a gym at the end of the day to burn off the stress of sitting at a desk.
One of the biggest advantages is they will never be outsourced. Even if new construction slows down, home and business owners will always need someone to fix their plumbing, put on a new roof, pump their septic tank, put on an addition, install and fix appliances, and so forth, and this will have to be done by hands-on, skilled workers.
Ironically, trade organizations that point out the critical need for skilled tradesmen and women are also talking about the growth in technology that is changing those trades. Computer-guided excavators and bulldozers, smartphone technologies with applications for equipment troubleshooting and maintenance, digital technology in everything from plumbing, heating and air-conditioning systems to the vehicles we drive require a new breed of workers who are handy with their hands but can “think digitally.” There is an increased demand for pilots of unmanned aircraft systems (drones) to monitor safety and inspect job sites and even to deliver lunch to workers in the field.
Parents, consider advising your college-age students to take this opportunity while colleges and universities are sorting out their future to examine the many trades that may require little or no financial investment to learn a skill that will never go away and can help a student gain a degree of self-reliance.
The upcoming “gap year” could prove a valuable opportunity to examine other paths to career development.
Local students still in high school are fortunate to have the Mt. Washington Valley Career and Technical Center integrated into our Kennett High School. We have many programs that cater to the trades, still turning out students that are primed for entering the automotive, machine tool or building trades just as they did almost 40 years ago, but with up-to-date technology.
Our center is even offering aviation programs for those considering a career in the many facets of aviation, from pilots and mechanics to drone operators.
It is my hope as a member of the center’s advisory board that parents take the opportunity to talk with their students about exploring these programs. It could lead to a successful career right here in the valley instead of having to leave to find work elsewhere.
As Mike Rowe of TV’s “Dirty Jobs” says: “Many of the best opportunities that exist today require a skill, not a diploma.” For a look at Mike’s commitment to fostering a return to an appreciation of the skilled trades go to profoundlydisconnected.com.
Russ Lanoie lives in Madison and is a multi-skilled tradesman.
