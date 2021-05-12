Our consumer group, New Hampshire Broadband Advocates, which successfully pushed the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative into the broadband internet business last year, is now calling for new blood and a heightened sense of urgency on the Co-op’s 11-member board of directors.
NHEC’s annual board elections began Wednesday and conclude June 10. Four seats are up for grabs. The 82-year-old Co-op is owned by its 85,000 members in 118 towns, from Derry to Colebrook.
Our grassroots group — born a year ago out of frustration with slow and unreliable internet service in rural New Hampshire — is endorsing two new candidates for the NHEC board and one incumbent who initially headed up the Co-op’s new non-profit broadband venture.
First-time candidates receiving our endorsement are John Goodrich, a veteran of the electric power industry from Littleton, and Carla Muskat, a human resources specialist from Sandwich.
The incumbent we favor is Jeffrey Morrill, a business consultant from Holderness.
Our call for new voices should not be read as a sign of no confidence in NHEC’s board. The current board deserves high praise for its responsiveness to Co-op members’ call last spring to branch out into broadband.
But these fast-changing times call for NHEC to step up its game and be more proactive to meet members’ expectations.
Tony Wagner, a fellow founder of our group, believes that NHEC’s broadband performance so far in 2021 has shown that the Co-op needs to be more nimble in positioning itself for government subsidies becoming available for rural broadband.
The Biden administration this week released the rules for how $1.9 trillion in American Rescue Plan Act funds may be spent.
New Hampshire state government, counties and municipalities stand to receive $1.5 billion in Rescue Plan funds, a significant fraction of which may be spent on broadband infrastructure.
“This is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to address the crying need for 21st-century broadband in New Hampshire towns that don’t have the population density to attract investor-owned internet service providers,” Wagner told me. “Every dollar the Co-op wins in the competition for these funds is a dollar the utility won’t have to borrow to build broadband infrastructure.”
The NRTC, national consulting firm that supports electric and telephone cooperatives, informed NHEC last fall that its new broadband venture “is viable, poses reasonable business risks and offers great benefit to NHEC’s members,” according to a board resolution passed in October.
The utility’s board launched the broadband project with the proviso that it would not raise members’ electric rates or be subsidized by the electricity side of the company.
One sign of NHEC’s solid financial balance sheet is its decision last month to return $4 million in equity to its electricity customers as rebates in their bills, beginning in July. It’s the first time in the utility’s 82-year history it has returned such “capital credits,” made possible when it takes in more revenue than it spends in a given year.
The NHEC’s new broadband venture, called NH Broadband, has overwhelming support from the Co-op’s members.
The NHEC board initially opposed a members’ petition last spring aimed at changing the company’s bylaws to add broadband to its mission. Although the measure narrowly failed, the fact that 64.4 percent voted in favor persuaded the Co-op board to launch the broadband venture.
When NHEC called a special election last fall to change the bylaws to accommodate the new subsidiary, members voted 88 percent in favor.
Last December, the Co-op stood up its first fiber-optic broadband networks in Lempster, Colebrook, Stewartstown and Clarksville with state subsidy from federal CARES Act pandemic relief funds. But since then, the company has largely gone silent about its progress. A CEO hired in November to head NH Broadband departed after a dispute over strategy. A decision to choose a partner to execute the Co-op’s ambitious build-out plan has apparently bogged down.
Frustrated over the lack of action, dozens of Co-op members showed up at last month’s board meeting and wrote emails to Board chair Tom Mongeon. “This is the largest member turnout in my tenure,” Mongeon remarked, and others said it might have been the largest ever, including annual meetings.
Shaw Smith, a Moultonborough science teacher, told the board there’s “a dire need for speed — not just download speeds but the speed to get broadband moving forward.”
That was only four days after Vice President Kamala Harris shone a national spotlight on NHEC when she made a visit to its Plymouth headquarters, citing the utility’s broadband project as “a model for our country on what can be done.”
Richard Knox of Sandwich is the chair of the New Hampshire Broadband Advocates group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.