You live here in order to enjoy the tranquillity of a rural environment, sacrificing many conveniences a more urban lifestyle offers.
Short-term rentals usurp many of those advantages — and worse.
Vote "NO" on any and all short-term rental proposals.
Transient renters may include some of the finest, most considerate people you will ever meet, or possibly among the worst. Unfortunately, it takes only one "bad apple."
On the other hand, most owners and long-term renters respect their property, boundaries, etc. This, and many other considerations, normally taken for granted, change dramatically with the proliferation of short-term rentals.
Short-term rentals and short-term memory have in common a pedigree. Generations ago, zoning regulations were established addressing the chaos that invariably results absent a distinction between residential and commercial neighborhoods. That's exactly what's in store today should you allow short-term rentals.
Even if you're not directly affected, you will experience a number of adverse results. For example, the proliferation of short-term rentals seriously and negatively affects political clout in terms of representatives vouching for your interests. Fewer voting residents (but more transients) equal less representation and higher taxes from you which are needed to fill the void and service transients — you lose.
That said, the other side's arguments also have merit, but not quite enough to prevail legally or morally.
The second-home property owner (never mind the "shark conglomerates") want help with their mortgage debt and expenses. Who can blame them? On the other hand, they knew what they were buying when they bought the property, as did their neighbor who, mindful of the zoning, wanted to ensure a tranquil residential neighborhood.
This is especially true in this area, which overwhelmingly hosts full-time retired people. Frankly, one has the right to "feather one's nest" at the detriment of those living here full-time.
The town, instead of doing the job they were elected or employed to do, see dollar signs. They also see far less controversy in "caving" despite existing statutes. So they took the option of forming a committee to blunt established regulations, feed the coffers and "make nice" to those who disregard the law.
In fact, they pulled similar shenanigans when dealing with the absurd demands of the "schoolies" — a conglomerate of individuals who have done nothing but mercilessly vacuum the pockets of the overwhelmingly fixed-income populace. This, in order to support a bloated, inflated, needless, bureaucratic school cabal.
Adding insult to injury, current town government feasts on schoolie insanity by supporting and contributing to their thievery. Instead of managing town properties and services efficiently for overall benefit, they appease and pacify. The town (you) maintains three unarguably wasteful elementary schools and is now paying megabucks to "fix" a botched high school.
Instead of securing and renovating a defunct, inadequate and way-too-small bank, they could have closed and renovated one indisputably unneeded elementary school, converting it to a state-of-the-art town hall and community center, offering a variety of amenities that "cottage bank" couldn't even approach. And we could have saved a ton of cash in the process.
This is by no means "Monday morning quarterbacking." It was proposed way before this nonsense hit the fan. But guess what? The schoolies prevailed, and once more, you lose.
So here's the bottom line: Short-term rental is another perfect example of dysfunctional, inefficient, pandering, long-term blindness and abject governmental incompetence. Don't let them get away with it again. Vote no.
Raymond Shakir is an alternate on the Conway Planning Board. He lives in North Conway.
