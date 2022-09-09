Another year past since that dreadful day. Twenty-one in total now.
The war is over. Memorials and new buildings have been constructed; but the broken pieces of our 20-year war on terror still litter the world.
Beyond the occasional political arrow slung at President Joe Biden, for executing former President Donald Trump's flawed plan to turn Afghanistan back over to Taliban, Americans are happy to forget the follies of our forever war.
Most have turned their short attention spans elsewhere: Ukraine, Mar-a-Lago, the queen and football. It must be nice to have that luxury.
For me, and millions of others, that war rages on and always will.
Loved ones who have lost their soldier; soldiers who have lost their limbs or ability to function due to injuries and illnesses, both seen and unseen. A country abandoned once again. Women, girls and children who have no future under an abusive, authoritarian theocracy that Trump chose as the successor to NATO forces.
And most troublesome of all, our allies whom we have left for dead in the lion's den; and while the collapse may have been set by the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations, the failure to extract our interpreters and their families lies squarely at Biden's feet today.
It has been over a year since the last airlifts left Kabul; and still our Afghan partners and their families wait, without answer from our government or any means to escape; and for that, I am angry.
My interpreter, his wife and their children are one of those families, abandoned by America. Locked in a land of death and despair by American administrative roadblocks at the State Department.
A State Department that is demanding that these interpreters get passports and visas from the people who are hunting them. A State Department that is demanding that these heroes pay tens of thousands of dollars to the Taliban in bribes for their safety and escape.
For more than a year, my interpreter has scrambled his family around that desert hellscape, avoiding death squads that are hunting him and others who helped us, upon the promise of a life in America if they should ever need it.
For more than a year, our closest allies, have waited for American bureaucracy to clear a path without any end in sight. Stuck among the barren rocks and sand, waiting for death. Devoid of hope. Knowing now that America doesn't care and never did.
Sadly, this is who America is. This is what America does. Both parties, for more than half a century, have left our allies to die once we came home.
Each day, I hope and pray for something to change. I hope and pray that I will see a message from my interpreter saying, "We are out, and on our way to America."
But I fear that day will never come.
Please, take a moment this week and call your representatives — demand that they do more. Demand that they force the executive branch to do more. Tell them to clear the administrative hurdles that have caged our interpreters in with the lions, who are hunting them.
We have made this mess; it is our responsibility to clean it up.
Ray S. Gilmore lives in Intervale and is a retired Army captain who served two combat tours in Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Division, Team 9805.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.