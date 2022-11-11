Friends of the Republic, I should be raking in $1,000 an hour as a political consultant. But my heart is too big, and so here I am doling out free advice to our local charity case: the Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee. Buckle up.
Going into the midterm election, I was feeling pessimistic and scared. Pessimistic because the sitting president’s party almost always does poorly in a midterm election. In 1994, Bill Clinton presided over a loss of 54 seats in the House of Representatives. In 2010, Barrack Obama got shellacked in a midterm bloodbath resulting in a loss of 64 House seats. Because of inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings, the stage was set for a big red wave.
I was scared because anti-democratic fascist movements have historically gained traction during difficult economic times. When ordinary folks are struggling to pay bills, they’re more likely to overlook fundamental flaws in candidates, and tend to gravitate toward an “us versus them” nationalist posture, the defining feature of Donald Trump’s party. My fear was that droves of MAGA gremlins — enemies of the U.S. Constitution — would gain a strong footing in Congress and state legislatures in key battleground states.
Wednesday morning, I avoided reading the news for as long as I could, and when I finally glanced at the Sun, the headline read, “Blue Wave in Conway.” I had to take a minute to gather my wits, suspecting that I might have tumbled into some strange rabbit hole where the sky was yellow and the sun was blue. Soon, I was forced to concede: I was wrong, and far less intelligent than I thought; and that the general electorate was 10 times smarter than I gave them credit for.
What happened? Basically, independent voters in the Granite State took one look at the slate of MAGA candidates and thought, “These people are crazy and also dangerous.” And although independents are less than impressed with Biden’s job performance overall, they knew that giving MAGA gremlins the keys to the castle was not an option.
The central lesson here in New Hampshire is this: If you align yourself with Trump’s fascist movement, you will get clobbered by independent voters in the general election. Period. We will not tolerate MAGA lies, MAGA violence, and the MAGA movement’s authoritarian impulse.
Look at the results. Moderate Republican and frequent Trump critic Gov. Chris Sununu defeated Democratic challenger Tom Sherman with 57 percent of the vote. Compare that to election denying Trump acolyte Don Bolduc, who was defeated by Sen. Maggie Hassan by almost 10 percentage points. Or, consider MAGA handmaiden Karoline Leavitt, who lost to Rep. Chris Pappas by eight percentage points. The difference here was Trump.
Locally, I believe Rep. Karen Umberger would have been re-elected had she not aligned herself so conspicuously with Steve Steiner and the local MAGA assemblage of stooges. If you stand hand-in-hand with our trashy neighbors who flip off the school board and fly “F*** Biden” and Confederate flags, then you’ll lose the support of college educated independents, and having been defeated, you can go apply for a job bagging groceries at Walmart.
Here is what the local Republican Party needs to do. First, have Billy Cuccio hold another meeting and ask yourselves this: “Why did we get cooked like lobsters?” Next, tell Eugene Long to stop making other Republicans look stupid, because his rants are a total embarrassment. Third, politely invite Steven Steiner and John Hartman to step down from their leadership posts, and if they don’t, vote them out. Finally, apologize to Tad Furtado and Ray Gilmore for your collective foolishness, and invite them to rejoin the team and assume leadership positions.
The road to political redemption will not be easy, insofar as you have betrayed our trust. Regaining it begins with restoring basic sanity and civility in ranks, and above all, by telling voters the truth. Let me put it a different way: your trashy behavior and stubborn election lies have damaged your credibility among intelligent independents. And we decide elections.
The choice is this: you can continue to be a conspiratorial personality cult centered on the worship of Trump and his lies, or you can choose the path of truth. Doing the right thing on the basis of principle is probably too much to ask, so here is my closing argument: you can remain a cult and lose elections. But if you want to win, you’ll need to remake yourself as a conservative party that tells the truth and has an actual agenda beyond the mindless worship of a golden Mar-a-Lago calf.
