Friends of the Republic, I should be raking in $1,000 an hour as a political consultant. But my heart is too big, and so here I am doling out free advice to our local charity case: the Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee. Buckle up.

Going into the midterm election, I was feeling pessimistic and scared. Pessimistic because the sitting president’s party almost always does poorly in a midterm election. In 1994, Bill Clinton presided over a loss of 54 seats in the House of Representatives. In 2010, Barrack Obama got shellacked in a midterm bloodbath resulting in a loss of 64 House seats. Because of inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings, the stage was set for a big red wave.

