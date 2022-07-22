Fellow independents, I have an urgent message for you. Actually, fellow Americans, I have an urgent message for you. The most important election is upon us. I am not talking about November’s midterm, but September’s Republican primary. Listen up.
Independents are the largest voting block in New Hampshire, comprising 40 percent of the electorate. Though we decide elections, we never act as a single force. Instead, our vote is typically split between Republicans and Democrats. Ideologically, independents diverge widely. But a vast majority of us gravitate toward centrist candidates. Here’s where we need to start flexing muscle. How?
In a normal political climate, candidates gunning for their party’s nomination must make strong appeals to the base during the primary season. The base comprises the most active, vocal and radical part of the political party. To win their favor, Republican candidates typically tack right in the primary, moving back toward the center during the general election in order to appeal to the broader electorate. The same is true for Democrats.
Primary elections always see a lower level of voter turnout. For example, record shattering turnout in the 2020 New Hampshire general election exceeded primary turnout by over 100,000 voters. That means that many folks sat out the primary, but showed up to cast their ballot in November’s general election. Everyone needs to understand that the primary is where all the action is, and it is where we must stage our strongest defense of the U.S. Constitution. Why?
The problem with today’s Republican Party is that the base has gone off the deep end, now hopelessly lost in a Trumpian rabbit hole of conspiracies and lies. In primary contests across the nation, we’re seeing a terrifying rise of far-right extremists who pander to the base’s worst instincts, deny the outcomes of legitimate elections, promote violence as a legitimate political tool, and insist that 10-year-old-rape victims must carry a child to term. In this race to the bottom, the MAGA mob cannot be relied upon to select candidates willing to defend the Constitution. Sensible people must intervene.
Historically, the president’s party performs poorly in mid-term elections — recall how the Obama administration was walloped in the 2010 midterms when Democrats lost 62 seats in the house. If the present trajectory holds, Republicans are poised to make gains.
During normal times, this would be just another swing of the pendulum. These are not ordinary times, however. This swing may bring into power a dangerous class of MAGA-gremlins disloyal to democracy: stooges and scoundrels who will undermine the constitution in a bid to stay in power against the will of the American people.
Take a candidate like Karoline Leavitt, presently running for the GOP nomination and a chance to unseat Rep. Chris Pappas. As a MAGA handmaiden, she appears willing to debase herself in any manner necessary to gain Trump’s favor and a shot at power. As the communications director for and protege of the groveling Elise Stefanik (herself a case study in how ambition corrodes integrity), Leavitt received a crash course titled “Deceit in the Service of Career Success.” And now she’s on the road, peddling her own brand of snake oil.
Or, take aspiring U.S. Senate candidate Chuck Morse. At Zeb’s, he was asked: “was the 2020 election stolen from Trump?” He answered by not answering. Like a weak-kneed coward, he shifted the topic, doing his small part to keep the Big Lie alive in the hopes that his duplicity might be rewarded at the polls. If Morse cannot be counted on to defend the Constitution at Zeb’s, how can be relied upon to fulfill his oath in the halls of Congress?
Every sensible voter needs to make a list of names under the heading “scoundrels,” and place it on their refrigerator. If you’re a new voter, register as “Unaffiliated.” Then show up and cast your vote for decent, honest, and moderate Republicans. If you’re an Independent like myself, vote in the Republican primary, regardless of whether you intend to throw your weight behind a Democrat or Independent in the general election.
The goal here is to make November’s election a contest between Democrats, Independents, and Republicans who have opposing positions on the issues, but who are inclined to honor their oaths of office and defend the Constitution. We must remain engaged and informed, and help Republicans purge the MAGA scum in their midst, for the blind cannot be permitted to lead each other and destroy the rest of us with their collective ignorance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.