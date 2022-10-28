The times we live in are always the scariest, and today is no different. I realize that the world is ending, but hey, it’ll keep spinning long after we destroy ourselves. So lighten up. The seasons are changing and it’s Halloween, so let’s get out and revel in this oddball ritual before confronting the wintry misery that is our future.
My father Channing — a man universally recognized for his warmth and kindness — loved Halloween. This, a devilish occasion to indulge in mischievous fancy, venture into spirit realms, and feast on sinful treats.
The last time I spoke to him was Halloween eve, on the morning of Oct. 30, in the year 2012. Dad phoned while I was ensconced in my ivory tower lounge chair down south, a steaming cup of designer coffee in hand. The conversation centered on mundane matters related to the farm, foliage and, of course, Halloween.
Halloween (or All Hallows Eve) has its origins in the Celtic new year, a festival marking the changing seasons, the harvest, and preparation for the dreaded winter. The Celtic festival is said to have featured bonfires and weird costumes, as well as sacrificial offerings and other occult rituals. You see, 2,000 years ago these primitive wretches, ever vulnerable to the fickle and cruel hand of circumstance, were convinced that on Hallows Eve the boundaries between the living and dead were transcended.
Fools, I say.
As a child of the Enlightenment — a son of Voltaire and Rousseau — I have no patience for the follies that fascinate my superstitious father and the huddled masses. When the hordes decide that a particular course of action is correct, nine times out of 10 it’s dangerous and dumb. So when the irrational herd gets moving, the philosopher avoids the stampede.
Years ago, I taught a seminar at the University of Maryland on the subject of war. A student asked, “Dr. Q, what’s the scenario you’re most afraid of?” Without hesitation I said, “not ghosts, but the danger inherent in large groups of people, and especially large groups of students.” The young woman was taken aback, until I pointed out that if the Maryland basketball team lost, the students rioted on frat row in anger; and if they won, they rioted in celebration. But no matter what the outcome, cars and couches were burned, and windows smashed.
But there are important exceptions to every general rule. Take Crocs for example. Unlike Beanie Babies, Crocs were a worthy herd fad insofar as it delivered the world’s most versatile and comfortable shoe. And even though Halloween is objectively irrational, maybe there’s a shilling’s worth insofar as the masses can indulge their base impulses in a safe and controlled manner.
And let’s remember that a silver lining can usually be found if searched for with an optimistic eye. Maybe the rugrats will shelve their video games for one stinking night, and jog their dusty creative faculties as they waste otherwise useful household essentials trying to turn themselves into toilet paper mummies. And for once, the chunky brats will have to burn a few calories walking around the village in their gluttonous quest to fill up a giant trash bag with candy.
Just after midnight on Oct. 31, in the year 2012, I received another call from up north, this time from my mother Lizette: Dad was pronounced “dead as a doornail,” felled by a sudden heart attack at age 59 while ensconced in his leather recliner watching the James Bond movie “Goldfinger.”
So I did what any sensible son would do. I threw my copy of Nietzsche’s collective works at the wall, and returned home without a moment’s delay. Then, I cursed at the sky and cried. Once the tears dried, I built a box using pine boards my father and I had together milled. And then I dug a hole and buried the bastard a mere 100 yards from the log cabin we had together built. And that’s where he’s been ever since.
As I write, the 10-year anniversary of his death is approaching. It’s dark, damp and depressing, and I’m debating whether to stuff another log into the wood stove, or just sit here and stare at the wall. A tree just crashed outside and a lone coyote cackles a deranged song. Seconds later, the mouse trap in the corner snapped. The rustling sound of a struggling rodent now yields to a cold and deathly silence. If there was ever a moment my father might haunt me, it is surely now.
I’m ready, you ain’t gonna get me this time, you son of a gun.
