If you’re feeling discouraged this Christmas Eve, you are not alone. America is very ill and very divided. Our hopes that this year might mark a return to some semblance of sanity and normalcy have been met with considerable disappointment. But it's Christmas, and we’re not allowed to be grumpy. For my part, I’ll offer two Christmas stories, one fictional and another true.
The 1947 Jimmy Stewart classic "It's a Wonderful Life" is easily my favorite Christmas movie. I first saw it at Baltimore’s historic Senator movie theater with my grandmother in 2005. If you have not seen this movie, you must, but the gist of it is this: Each of us has love and goodness in our hearts, and each of us spreads those in ways of which we are often entirely unaware.
In the movie, our hero George Bailey is given a tremendous gift when an angel shows him a world in which he had never lived. George sees very clearly the lives he has touched and the impact he has made because he has seen an alternate ending in which he never existed — and that world is darker and sadder. His heart is filled with gratitude as he suddenly understands the magnitude of the human web of which he is a part.
The most memorable scene comes when George finally realizes he is not actually dead — he has been given a second chance — and the life he was willing to toss away in a desperate suicidal jump off a bridge was not lost after all. He sprints through Bedford Falls and like a madman shouts in jubilation: “Merry Christmas!”
The scene invites each of us to imagine how the goodness in our hearts has changed the lives of others, and in a like manner, how all of us have gained immensely from the goodwill of our neighbors. And if it was only possible to see the many connections that unite and bind us, despite our differences, then maybe all of us could be as joyful as George on Christmas Eve.
In 1914, one of history’s bloodiest conflicts had just gotten underway in earnest. In December of that year, along the Western Front somewhere in Belgium, German and British troops were holed up in their respective cold and mucky defensive trenches, both stuck in the mud and neither able to advance. Perhaps to warm their own battle-weary and homesick hearts on a cold Christmas Eve, the German side began to sing songs and arrange candles along the trenches. Not to be outgunned, the British men soon responded by singing hymns and carols of their own, and also shouting out yuletide greetings.
What followed ranks among the most bizarre scenes in military history. The soldiers, who had hours earlier been firing rounds and hurling grenades at each other, were now so overcome with Christmas bonhomie that many brave and noble souls from each side ventured out into an impromptu truce zone to exchange greetings in the enemy’s native tongue, shaking hands, guzzling spirits, trading cigarettes and sharing laughs. There being no better way to warm your bones than move your body, the soldiers even played a friendly game of soccer.
In any given conflict, it is easy to assume the opposing side is evil and corrupt to the core. Those British and German soldiers who ventured out into the neutral zone on Christmas Eve discovered that the enemy was not evil, but very similar in manner and taste to their own. You can almost imagine individual soldiers wondering why they were fighting in the first place. And even as many of them ended up killing each other days later, in that moment there was peace. And it was beautiful.
The fictional story of George Bailey reminds us that we are all connected to each other and that these connections, though sometimes difficult to see, are what give life meaning and value. And the true story of the 1914 truce teaches us that the Christmas spirit can sometimes conquer even the most difficult of circumstances.
These are hard times, but I am nonetheless grateful for the wonderful life that I have and all of my friends and neighbors, in spite of the flaws inherent in all of us. With warmth, I wish the entire readership, and most importantly all of my critics, and especially the Eaton Conservative Group (formerly known as the Eaton Posse), a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. The world being the mess that it is, I am sure we’ll be back in the trenches very soon, but today we can enjoy a Christmas truce.
Quddus Z. Snyder Ph.D. lives in Eaton.
