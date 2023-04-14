Banning books is un-American. Not talking about sex is stupid. Like Hitler’s German Student Union and Mao Zedong’s Red Guards, Conway’s MAGA goofballs join history’s notable burners of books.
In 2019, 566 titles were targeted nationwide. In 2022, over 2,500 books were attacked. A few ignorant and annoying “over-wokers” tried to cancel classics like “Adventure’s of Huckleberry Finn” (for racist language). But the overall trend is driven by MAGA-fiends seeking to root out “woke” books, especially those dealing with race and sex.
National trends always worm their way into local politics. Witness a recent meeting at the Conway Library, centering on a cartoon sex-ed book titled, “You Know, Sex.” This is a modern sex education book authored by Cory Silverberg, a self-identified “queer person” who holds a master’s degree in woke-ology. The book talks about sex, and topics like “pronouns,” “gender identities” and “non-monogamy.”
After watching too much Tucker Carlson, and inspired by the crusades of Gov. Ron “Meatball” DeSanctimonious, local resident Tam Kelley went on a book hunt and came up with a title none of us have heard of, and perhaps no fifth to seventh grader has ever checked out.
The MAGA horde thus mobilized, these tiki-torch warriors descended on the library for a good ol’ fashioned book burning. The circus was attended by local leaders including Rep. Anita Burroughs, former Rep. Norman Tregenza and Suzanne Nelson, vice chair of the North Conway Water Precinct.
Content must be understood in the context of its intended audience — in this case, 10 to 14-year-olds. Fact: most 10-year-old kids are talking about sex, while some 14-year-old kids are actually having sex. Sex-ed helps them make safe and informed choices.
As young boys, friends and I were convinced babies came from a mother’s rectum. We’d get naked, play “doctor” and poke at each other’s wieners with a stick. One day we found a treasure trove of Playboy magazines in a classmate’s attic (quite possibly the best day of my life). We didn’t know what condoms and venereal diseases were, but we all desperately wanted to have sex.
The notion that avoiding sex talk somehow makes children safer goes against all common sense and human experience. Mr. Tregenza believes that sex-ed books will cause kids to become “child molesters.”
I have a comment and a question: Norm, when it comes to pedophilia, I’m more concerned about the Catholic Church — and especially the Baltimore Archdiocese — than the Conway Library. Second, in a non-Amish community, at precisely what age should we begin talking about the missionary position?
My friends at the Conway Library are top notch, and I trust them to evaluate content and decide whether to carry titles and where in the stacks to place them (maybe not in the children’s section).
Our local MAGA enthusiasts need to chill out: if you’re serious about protecting children, they’re not turning to the library or grandpa’s outhouse nudie-magazine collection. They’re surfing the internet, where harmful content is ubiquitous.
For conservatives, the real issue is the uncomfortable idea that after a few glasses of expensive chardonnay, one man might end up kissing another man. It’s about men putting on lipstick and wearing dresses.
It’s about a man admitting he has feminine qualities. But look, gender non-conformity has been a feature of public life since at least the time of the Roman empire. If the Dark Ages couldn’t kill it, neither can you.
Biologically, it is true that the peg fits in the round hole, and procreation requires sperm, eggs and a woman’s womb. But human sexuality has never been simple, and not everyone fits the Adam and Eve mold. We don’t have to always understand it, but consenting adults should be allowed to express love in a manner they desire. Gay and queer people are not a threat to society. They just want to be loved and accepted, not vilified.
In many state legislatures across the country, legislation designed to persecute LGBTQ folks is proliferating. Unsurprisingly, this trend is spearheaded by red states that are generally less educated. Here in the valley, our MAGA champions should focus on reading at least one book, even if it’s just the Bible’s passages on love and kindness.
Conway’s sex book hullaballoo is dumb. Like the absolutist position on issues like abortion, LGBTQ rights and guns, the far right is also overreaching on books. It’s like the 1920s Ku Klux Klan has been reincarnated in the form of the 2020s MAGA sludge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.