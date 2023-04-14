Banning books is un-American. Not talking about sex is stupid. Like Hitler’s German Student Union and Mao Zedong’s Red Guards, Conway’s MAGA goofballs join history’s notable burners of books.

In 2019, 566 titles were targeted nationwide. In 2022, over 2,500 books were attacked. A few ignorant and annoying “over-wokers” tried to cancel classics like “Adventure’s of Huckleberry Finn” (for racist language). But the overall trend is driven by MAGA-fiends seeking to root out “woke” books, especially those dealing with race and sex.

