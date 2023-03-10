When two factions of highly respected town elders disagree on some matter of fundamental importance, the rest of us plebeians are put in a real bind, forced into the unenviable position of having to think for ourselves. On March 14, the good people of Eaton must decide whether to create a town manager.

Since the town’s glorious founding in 1766 (named after the noble Theophilis Eaton), through a combination of destiny, diligence and dumb luck, we’ve somehow stumbled through the centuries without a manager to guide us. In the very beginning, perhaps a manager was not needed, because there were virtually no residents to manage — the first town meeting itself was held in Samuel Banfill’s living room in 1784.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.