When two factions of highly respected town elders disagree on some matter of fundamental importance, the rest of us plebeians are put in a real bind, forced into the unenviable position of having to think for ourselves. On March 14, the good people of Eaton must decide whether to create a town manager.
Since the town’s glorious founding in 1766 (named after the noble Theophilis Eaton), through a combination of destiny, diligence and dumb luck, we’ve somehow stumbled through the centuries without a manager to guide us. In the very beginning, perhaps a manager was not needed, because there were virtually no residents to manage — the first town meeting itself was held in Samuel Banfill’s living room in 1784.
In hindsight, maybe one was needed when the population swelled to 1,743. However in 1852, Eaton’s barren western side — home to any number of pesky delinquents and uncivilized frontiersmen — was ceded, becoming the town of Madison. This split reduced the population in half. By 1860, Eaton had a smaller but still robust population of 780.
How much higher we could’ve soared, and the summits we might have reached, had our collective manger been husbanded by a worthy shepherd, is a matter of counter-factual speculation outside the realm of my training.
Be it as it may, in 2010 Eaton’s population was 393. By 2021, it grew to 420 (a high as a kite number). Perhaps as a result of this growth, the multiplying complexities of an ever advancing civilization, and also certain archaic bureaucratic reasons that field-working commoners are generally unfit to contemplate, several revered Eatonites now believe that a manager is needed.
But our esteemed selectmen do not want one. Of New Hampshire’s 234 towns, they argue, only 27 have managers. These towns are larger, with many departments and employees. Eaton doesn’t have things like a police and fire department, public library and transfer station. The town has three employees and “Stubby,” our highly skilled road agent, who was elected by the good people.
In the selectmen’s view, a manager is not needed because there is no role that could reasonably justify a salaried position costing taxpayers between $75,000-150,000 per year. Put directly: there would be nothing for a manager to do. And if that’s true, I want the job. And like every bureaucrat since the beginning of bureaucracy itself, I’ll find something to justify my existence.
On my first day, I’d outfit my red 1954 Jeep Willy’s with new “Town Manager” decals. Then I’d get to work, cruising around the village on nice sunny days as I normally do.
I’d start my day at the Village Store, say hello to Nancy, congratulate Bill on his joke of the day, and then purchase a coffee on the town’s tab. Next, I’d drive down to the lake, lounge around and take a dip, deterring Brownfield residents from poaching our “residents only” beach. From there, I’d swing by the town hall and make sure that Stubby is diligently guarding the sand pile so that some reprobate with a trailer and shovel doesn’t pilfer any, as I myself did on one occasion.
I’d have to hire a minimum-wage lackey to keep careful notes on a yellow legal pad, and also zip down to the store and get me a muffin as needed. An entire universe of unanticipated challenges would arise, and so I’d delegate new responsibilities to new employees, some of whom I’d fire to keep the rest honest.
However, if some less qualified doofus gets this position, as a taxpaying resident I’d need to reconsider. You see, bureaucracy is easily created, yet nearly impossible to scale back once established — missions, functions and institutional interests all tend toward entrenchment. The town government is extremely important, and does much to effectuate the health and happiness of the good people. But since scarce resources are at stake, we must carefully consider whether expansion is justified by need.
When it comes to assessing the quality of government, the standard is not “near perfection,” but whether it functions “reasonably well.” Where you stand on a question often depends on where you sit, and so the perspective inside the government may be different from a taxpayer’s viewing things from the outside. With these caveats, I give Eaton an “E” grade for “excellent.”
In conclusion, unless the job is mine, the article’s proponents must explain (a) what a manager will actually do, and (b) why a manager is needed to perform these functions? If this standard is not met, the good people should reject the article pending further study.
