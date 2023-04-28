On a balmy Thursday afternoon, millionaire Dick Anagnost landed his shiny blue-and-white-colored helicopter in the Shurfine Plaza like it was Trump Force One. With his high powered legal entourage in tow, he came to dazzle Conway’s country bumpkin planning board. The message: his casino is not actually a casino, it’ll barely be profitable, and it’s all about charity.

The slick mannered Mr. Moneybags, with silver tongue and a straight face, paraded a pig with a wig, gave it lipstick and a fur coat, and then asked the board to crown the next Miss Valley.

