On a balmy Thursday afternoon, millionaire Dick Anagnost landed his shiny blue-and-white-colored helicopter in the Shurfine Plaza like it was Trump Force One. With his high powered legal entourage in tow, he came to dazzle Conway’s country bumpkin planning board. The message: his casino is not actually a casino, it’ll barely be profitable, and it’s all about charity.
The slick mannered Mr. Moneybags, with silver tongue and a straight face, paraded a pig with a wig, gave it lipstick and a fur coat, and then asked the board to crown the next Miss Valley.
The exchange was very discouraging. The only tough questions came from planner Mark Hounsell, a lionhearted public servant known for dressing like a hayseed and speaking with a backwoods drawl.
Flanked by visibly anxious hometown darling Josh McCallister, representing HEB Engineers, Anagnost variously sold his pig as “entertainment and amusement,” “charity fundraising,” “small community organization,” and a “concept restaurant.” Conway Poker Room & Casino LLC is “not a casino,” he assured, and the proposed gambling house was “not gambling.”
The planning board meeting reached a crescendo of absurdity when Anagnost claimed that his casinos support “addiction recovery services,” including those dealing with alcohol and gambling problems. In other words, his casinos support social services that clean up the destruction that his greed has caused.
After watching this mind-boggling Cirque du Soleil act of dissembling mind jiu jitsu, I have only one question: exactly how stupid does Anagnost and his HEB cronies think we are?
His casinos are barely profitable, we are told, because “margins are low and expenses high.” Remarkably, Anagnost couldn’t even remember how much he earned.
Let me help: the fat cat’s Keene, Manchester, Dover and Lebanon casinos earned him a combined $24,319,260 (that’s nearly $25 million) over the course of two and half years. Let’s get real folks, these gambling centers have made him filthy rich.
I will explain this as simply as possible, so that even a child (or town official) can understand.
Conway has a charter (kinda like a Constitution), and this document reads that the “citizens of Conway shall forever retain sovereign control” over certain domains, and that among these are “social evils including gambling, liquor, drugs and prostitution.”
By sleight of hand, and with little resistance from most town officials, the sovereign will of the people is being stolen by a pig in drag.
Hounsell put it to me clearly, “organized gambling is not a permitted use under our zoning ordinance supported by our constitutionally protected charter.”
Conway rejects gambling, and our elected officials know this: one week ago, 75 percent of voters rejected Keno. And now this “charitable casinos” joker card is being drawn from a sleeve to trump the voice that we should have, and force us to accept something that in principle is unacceptable.
Anagnost isn’t stupid. It’s an ideal space, sandwiched in between a liquor store, Family Dollar and cannabis dispensary, across the street from the Lamplighter’s trailer park, and a short walk from Section 8 housing.
He tells us that law enforcement is rarely called to his casinos. What he doesn’t tell us, but what many studies show, is how these predatory gaming centers bankrupt people, destroy families, and attract criminal elements into the community. You see, the real poison is diffuse, and not point source (like a pub brawl).
Now consider that businesses tend to cluster because of synergy and cross pollination effects. Ever wonder why liquor stores, bail bonds, pay day loans, and criminal defense law offices all cluster in the same geographic area? Once a critical mass of vice businesses move in, virtuous businesses self-select out, while vice businesses self-select in.
Conway is in real danger of being defined by its worst elements, something small-minded town officials seem utterly incapable of seeing. How many working families will build their homes next to a dump? How many socially constructive businesses will set up shop in a town known for its trash? The people understand this. Government refuses to see it.
Captivated by Anagnost’s flashy display of power, a town government famous for fumbling is about to drop the ball again. My patience is running very thin, but I’ll give them one last chance, because the measure of a man is not weighed in the mistakes that he makes, but what is done after the lesson is learned. Friends, stand with your neighbor Becky Mulkern. Tell your local officials to grow a spine and defend our rights and interests.
