"Virtue is the golden mean between two vices" — Aristotle.
Democrats, you have defied history and escaped a midterm drubbing. Now you have a rare opportunity to realign American politics. To do so, you must embrace the theory of the Golden Mean.
You’ve been given a gift. The southern belle from hell, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, wearing a gaudy white fur coat, mouthing off at the State of the Union like some meth-head, is the party’s public face. They can’t pick a speaker. There is no platform. Trump could be the 2024 nominee.
You may eke out another winning cycle as Republicans work to restore sanity and purge the trash. But eventually they’ll tire of losing and field candidates like Gov. Chris Sununu — intelligent, optimistic, forward looking and honest conservatives. And then you’ll have to win on your own merits.
Philosophically, I’m an Aristotelian. I believe that virtue in a person and polis resides in moderation. If you embrace the theory of the Golden Mean, you will win.
Winning general elections is about capturing the middle. This is especially the case in New Hampshire. Republicans have made the task easy, because they’ve alienated centrist Americans and educated women.
To stay ahead, you must have a laser-like focus on HEAD: Healthcare, Energy, Abortion, Democracy. These winning issues will capture the middle.
Middling Americans are by definition neither rich nor poor. Unless they work for government or some hospital, by and large, they have crappy healthcare or none at all. The single most important thing you can do for them is to improve the healthcare situation. Middle class Republican voters hate Obamacare. But most of them love the Affordable Care Act. Why? Because they watch FOX NEWS but also want their families to be healthy.
Republicans do not seem to have any interest in improving healthcare. If it wasn’t for Sen. John McCain’s last great “thumbs down” in the Senate, the ACA would be toast. Centrists are not duped by the socialism phony-baloney, and understand that quality healthcare requires some government intervention. Give us a plan like Medicare buy-in.
Second, focus on energy. Historically, whether it was the industrial revolution or digital revolution, the powers that dominated an era were those at the forefront of the greatest innovations of the time. Today, the countries that lead the energy revolution — and let’s just call it the Green Energy Revolution — will rule the globe. President Joe Biden has got this right, so don’t be shy, and highlight the clean energy and infrastructure gains now underway.
Here again, Republicans are stuck in a neanderthal mindset. All they can talk about is oil — and let’s just call it Saudi oil — and also West Virginia coal. But coal is dead, even in West Virginia, and I’m sick of Saudi princes. Middle America understands that the future is in homegrown green energy, and it’s vitally necessary to sustain healthy life on this planet. And it’ll create jobs.
Third, focus on abortion. A majority of Americans, and 7 in 10 independents, believe that women should have access to abortion, especially in the first trimester. This is especially true in New Hampshire, where even our Republican governor is a self-proclaimed “pro-choicer.”
MAGA Republicans want to turn the United States into Mississippi, and give Gov. Tate Reeves power-of-attorney over your vagina. My personal views on abortion are nuanced, but when the GOP wants to force a teenage rape victim to carry a child to term, I’m out. This is America, not Afghanistan.
Finally, defend democracy. If the 2022 midterm election taught us one thing, it’s that centrist Americans actually care about democracy. This is very encouraging and will ensure that we will not (yet) decay like other great republics of the past. What we witnessed in 2020 was without precedent in the entire history of the United States: a would-be tyrant sought to overthrow a free and fair election.
Any Republican running for any office at any level must be made to answer this question: Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election? Centrists have zero patience for any Republican candidate that plays footsie with the Big Lie in order to curry favor with the dwindling MAGA bonehead base. Make them answer, over and over.
In my estimation, the moment’s promise is possibly historic. The GOP may flounder or collapse under the weight of its own radicalism and idiocy. The middle is up for grabs. Follow Aristotle. Seize it.
Quddus Snyder lives in Eaton.
