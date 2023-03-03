Like the mad scientist, Victor Frankenstein, in Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel, so FOX News has taken parts of rotting corpses — replacement theory, nationalism, white grievance and bloody election lies — sewing them together to create a monster. And now we see how many of our neighbors and friends, brainwashed by toxic sludge, became lost.
In the weeks and months following the 2020 election, Republicans across the country were swept up by election fraud fever.
Locally, folks like Steven Steiner, John Hartman, James Petrangelo and Michael Knudson took to the Sun, staking their reputation in defense of false claims.
Local business owner Billy Cuccio traveled all the way down to Washington, D.C., and reported back to the Sun regarding his participation in the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, the same event that culminated in the insurrection. Why were these men so convinced that they held the truth?
Here’s what they were thinking: “I love Donald Trump and it’s impossible for me to see how Joe Biden could’ve beaten him fair and square. And look, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, Jeannine Pirro, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham are all talking about fraud. It must be true.”
FOX News is best understood as a massive bellows, relentlessly pumping air into a fiery trash barrel of lies. But was the network itself under the spell? New evidence now proves what most of us already suspected: FOX personalities knew that the election fraud claims were bogus but cynically amplified lies and misrepresented the truth.
Evidence emerging from the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit — a massive trove of sworn testimony, email and text message records — shows that across the board, FOX personalities knew that the election conspiracies lacked any verifiable evidence, but when the cameras were on, they gave life to these lies.
Trump is a “demonic force,” Tucker Carlson said privately of the president’s post-election behavior. Sean Hannity: “Nobody ever convinced me that their argument was anywhere near accurate or true.” Brett Baier: “There is no evidence of fraud.” FOX News founder Rupert Murdoch said that the Trump team’s claims were “terrible stuff damaging everybody,” admitting that many of his TV anchors had indeed endorsed election lies they knew to be false.
Under oath, not a single FOX News star claimed that they actually believed any of Trump’s election fraud claims. Yet on air, night after night, they fed their audiences a steady diet of conspiracies and lies. Why?
On election night, FOX’s decision desk called the swing state of Arizona for Biden. This call was correct. But it very much angered President Trump and also the loyal MAGA viewership upon which FOX News depends on for their ratings.
“Do the executives understand how much credibility and trust we’ve lost with our audience,” Tucker wrote in a message. “We’re playing with fire, for real.” Strangely enough, telling the truth led many viewers to abandon the network. To stop the network from hemorrhaging, FOX News made a calculated effort to fuel Trump’s election lies.
Internally, there was a crackdown against dissenting voices and those who would “fact-check” stolen election claims. For instance, when a FOX reporter called out a Trump tweet, Carlson wanted her fired, “please get her fired … It’s measurably hurting the company.”
And of course we know that Chris Stirewalt, the former political editor who correctly called Arizona for Biden, was also fired in order to appease the MAGA base.
Over the last 20 years or so, FOX News created a monster: The Republican Party’s “base.” Like Shelley’s monster, perhaps this simple beast only wants to be understood and loved, but it has become vengeful, angry and deluded. It’s a decisive chunk of GOP primary voters (perhaps up to 30 percent), mostly high school educated or less, and largely white and rural. The problem now is that FOX News cannot control the monster it created, and like the one that killed Victor Frankenstein, it threatens to devour its creator by abandoning it for a less scrupulous propaganda mill like Newsmax.
In the end, never trust a man to tell the truth if his salary depends on him telling a lie. Under oath, Murdoch testified that the toxic sludge FOX News was peddling isn’t “red or blue, it is green.” Having created a monster that subsists on lies, the master can do nothing but continue to feed it, or be devoured. And this, a poetic ending to a fine Gothic horror story.
