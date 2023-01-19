“First we shape our buildings, and then they shape us.” — Lady Bird Johnson

Society should be governed by general rules, but these laws should rarely apply to me specifically. Sadly, if a monarchy in which I am king is not possible, I begrudgingly accept that I am simply one lowly man, among many, under a general law. Which brings us to the curious case of the "sign" at Leavitt's Country Bakery. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.