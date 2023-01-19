“First we shape our buildings, and then they shape us.” — Lady Bird Johnson
Society should be governed by general rules, but these laws should rarely apply to me specifically. Sadly, if a monarchy in which I am king is not possible, I begrudgingly accept that I am simply one lowly man, among many, under a general law. Which brings us to the curious case of the "sign" at Leavitt's Country Bakery.
The facts of the case are well known. Our talented Kennett High art students delivered a marvelous mural featuring muffins and cakes arranged in the image of the White Mountains. The artwork was mounted on Leavitt's. According to various local officials, the mural runs afoul of the town's sign ordinance and must be removed.
Personally speaking, this outcome sucks. We should be encouraging youngsters to pursue creative projects like this — expression that beautifies our surroundings and elevates the human spirit. Great civilizations have always been defined by their arts and sciences, and how medieval that we are now stifling creativity.
By the same token, I believe that our venerable town officials are acting in good faith, and simply enforcing imperfect rules as they are written. Let's not forget that these ordinances are the reason our landscape is not ruined by large billboard-like signage with things like, Lion's Den Adult Superstore or Smokin' Joe's Strip Club, ahead.
I have read the ordinance several times. The language is so broad that it captures everything, commercial and non-commercial — anything that uses “color, form, graphic, illumination, symbol or writing,” intended to "announce purpose" or "communicate information."
It is hard to know what the original intent or “spirit” of this language is, and whether it was designed to discourage public mural art. To the extent that this language captures such art, it must be fixed.
Expression is tricky because it's inherently subjective. The idea is to encourage public art. But for obvious reasons, we also have an interest in regulating signage. Sometimes drawing clear lines in gray areas is hard.
As I think about it, intent, content and context seem important. In the Leavitt's case, art students did not intend to create a business sign. Maybe exceptions can be made, but the content and context — a baked goods mural on a bakery building — turns the art into a business-related sign. The tragedy here is that students created this, and one must wonder whether the public outcry would be fever pitched if Gemini Sign Design had produced it instead.
The Settler's Green stuff is, prima facie, a more straightforward case of public mural art, and many reasonable folks are justly scratching their heads wondering why the town wishes to turn North Conway into a Detroit-esque, drab concrete jungle?
To the extent that we're stuck in an anal retentive Puritan mindset, we need to understand that art is an asset.
I recently visited Sedona, Az. — a very hip, flooded-with-cash-tourist town surrounded by a stunning landscape of sandstone desert towers. There, you'll find a wild statue of Merlin the Wizard (google it!). Fantastical murals featuring new age spiritual symbolism. And of course, heaps of classic native American art. Even the churches are cool.
I spend a lot of time in Chattanooga, Tenn. There, you'll find sculpture parks and old factory buildings that have been transformed by remarkable murals. The downtown AT&T building is one massive six story mural that wraps around all sides featuring children playing and reading. This is the type of thing we should aspire to, instead of some strip mall nightmare.
Beautification projects not only make life more pleasant and refreshing for the natives, but it's a smart business strategy too. People love Zeb’s General Store, in part because it's so classic — an antique truck and an ol' timey vibe. People love Eaton because it's the most charming small town in North America, and this also brings in business for the Village Store and the Inn at Crystal. You see, a broader tide of beauty raises many boats.
As we think about this, and assuming I do not get to unilaterally decide on an ad hoc basis, let minds brighter than mine design ordinances that encourage art while limiting the type of obnoxious and trashy commercialism that will destroy our treasured charm.
In the meantime, follow Mark Hounsell's lead and just hold your fire until sensible language can be drafted that better reflects the will of the people.
Quddus Snyder lives in Eaton.
