Conway officials' arguments regarding short-term rentals have been a train wreck from the very beginning.
First, they claimed to support former state Rep. Ed Butler's Disorderly Household Bill — a bill that didn't even mention short-term rentals. A bill that would fine any landlord $1,000 a day for the actions of his tenant.
Imagine if you file to evict a tenant and need to wait 90 days. Every night, that tenant could step onto the back porch and fire off a shotgun and the landlord would be fined $1,000! Ninety days equals $90,000. Yeah, that was a great bill. Is it any wonder why Realtors and everybody else in New Hampshire opposed it?
Next, Conway said short-term rentals are banned because they are "tourist homes," which are banned in the three residential zones in Conway.
Yes, tourist homes are indeed banned. But the town's own zoning under Section 190:31 defines tourist homes as small cottages for transient dwelling without a kitchen, like the cabins on White Mountain Highway at the Old Red Inn — what we used to call motor courts. Does that sound like a $500,000, three-bedroom condo at the base of Mount Cranmore?
Then the town said STRs are "non-residential" and therefore banned in residential zones. New Hampshire and common law going back to the Magna Carta in 1215 says real property can be "bought, sold or leased." It is referred to in the law as a bundle of rights and doesn't have to be specifically permitted in zoning.
In short, N.H. law states that all residential property can be leased. For example, Conway zoning doesn't have to "permit" seasonal ski rentals because it is assumed that leases are permitted regardless of the length of stay.
The reason Conway wants to call short-term rental leases commercial or non-residential is so it can regulate them. They said they are like hotels because the tenant does not establish residency, and the short-term renters cannot get a N.H. driver’s license or vote!
Well, you got me there.
But wait ... seasonal rentals don't establish residency, and they are legal, J-2 visa workers don't establish residency, and their housing is legal; out-of-state college students don't establish residency, and their housing is legal; visiting nurses don't establish residency, and their housing is legal. They are all legal, and they are also short-term rentals. Is it any wonder that our own governor was asked that question and said that Conway's position was "problematic"?
When asked upon what “legal opinion” Conway is basing their position, they cite the N.H. Municipal Association’s 2019 seven-page PowerPoint presentation to town managers.
Don’t be confused, the NHMA is not a government agency or a law firm, it is a lobbying group. The seven-page document doesn’t even once mention “Conway.”
I am not a lawyer. I sell real estate from Albany to Jackson, and each town has different laws and zoning. It's not easy. I need to know what the laws are pertaining to property ownership so I can guide my clients. That is why the valley Realtors asked an expert N.H. real estate attorney and past assistant attorney general Mark Puffer of Preti Flaherty to review Conway's position.
We shared that legal opinion with the Conway selectmen in October. It clearly said Conway's position had no legal standing. Since then, we have tried to inform voters that regulating STRs as Jackson has done is our best course. But now we see the train wreck coming, and we can do nothing but wait.
Paul Mayer of Glen is the president of the White Mountain Board of Realtors.
