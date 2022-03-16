If your head is spinning from all that has been going on in Lovell related to solar energy, you are not alone. In just three months, we went from nearly being steamrolled by an industrial solar developer to banning even small solar installations that fit on your roof. But a happier ending can be had by voting yes on the solar ordinance to be presented at the April 2 special town meeting.
In December, there was a contentious meeting of the Lovell Planning Board. A Delaware company suddenly had proposed one of Maine’s larger solar farms for one of the state’s smaller municipalities. Bypassing the town government, the developer chose instead to negotiate in secret with a small number of landowners. A bevy of polished consultants’ reports contributed to the developer’s application which ran over 600 pages.
The scale and location of the proposed development — 171 acres spanning the rural zoning district and three of the four environmentally protected districts — threatened the character of the town. Ten thousand mature trees were to be cut down smack in middle of one of the seven significant views highlighted in the Lovell Comprehensive Plan, and it even intruded on the Kezar Lake watershed.
The town and its residents were caught flat-footed. The town’s Comprehensive Planning Committee had discussed, but not yet prepared, solar-specific zoning provisions. Residents feared that there was nothing they could do to protect the character of the town, its scenic rural beauty and environmental integrity.
But cooler heads prevailed. At the suggestion of concerned residents, the select board followed the lead of other Maine towns and proposed a 180-day moratorium on consideration of solar development applications, allowing time to develop zoning provisions specific to solar and the needs of Lovell.
Residents banded together and hired professionals to assist in developing a solar ordinance. They pointed out mischaracterizations and omissions in the developer’s application, which the planning board determined to be incomplete.
In a record turnout, voters adopted the moratorium ordinance by a 243-50 margin. Separately, the planning board proposed that land uses not expressly listed in the table of uses be “not permitted.” In a 150-9 landslide, voters adopted that measure as well. All solar projects in Lovell are now banned, absent further amendment of the zoning ordinance.
Meanwhile, work continued to develop a solar ordinance that would enable solar development at a scale, and in locations, appropriate for Lovell. Countless hours from professionals and volunteers were devoted to studying model ordinances, best practices in similarly situated towns, and, importantly, the perspectives of Lovell residents. A detailed solar ordinance was prepared and presented to the town through a petition signed by over 200 registered voters.
The solar ordinance makes small and medium scale solar projects permitted uses by right, requiring building permits but not governmental approvals. It subjects large-scale solar projects to conditional use approval by the planning board, fully at the applicant’s expense, not the town’s.
Small-scale solar projects can be up to 3.5 times the size of the 6kW residential system typical in Maine. When mounted on walls or roofs, small-scale systems can be installed in every zoning district.
Medium-scale systems can have panel space of up to one-half acre, big enough to support commercial users and community solar projects more than 60 times the size of the typical 6kW residential system. Even when ground-mounted, medium-scale systems can be located in all but the four environmentally protected zoning districts.
Large-scale systems are capped at 10 acres within required security fencing, and can generate more than 1,000 times the power of the typical 6 kW residential system. Consistent with the Comprehensive Plan and the character of the town, large-scale systems are restricted to the commercial-industrial zoning district.
Thanks to these efforts, we can Let Lovell decide its own path rather than have it dictated by a developer. The solar ordinance will be before the voters at a special Town Meeting on April 2, 9 a.m., at the firehouse. Vote "yes" to bring solar to Lovell on our terms.
Paul Denis lives in Lovell, Maine and McLean, Va. He is serves on the board of Our Eden Association, a Maine not-for profit corporation that has been actively involved in solar development issues.
