It takes a valley to raise confident, happy, educated children.
We as a valley are failing our children. How do I know this? I have been at the majority of the Conway/SAU 9 and Eaton school board meetings for the past two years and I have researched the data. Simply, our schools are performing poorly. Accordingly, I have put my hat in the ring for the Eaton School Board as I intend to be an Eaton resident for a long time to come and I now have skin in the game.
My little boy has made me grow in ways I could have never imagined. Prior to this little human, I had absolutely zero interest in what happened within our SAU — my boy has changed that. As I sit in at these meetings, whether in-person or virtual, several detrimental issues have become apparent, notably, lack of accountability, fiscal responsibility, failing academics and lower enrollment numbers.
The current Conway School and SAU 9 boards led by chairs Joe Lentini and Nancy Kelemen, respectively, are lacking the leadership and critical-thinking skills needed to make the best possible decisions for the children of the valley. Instead, they blindly vote on recommendations from the superintendent, without questioning them.
The Conway School/SAU 9 boards need to be held accountable to the students, parents and the taxpayers, as the current school boards have gone rogue and treat their constituents as if they do not exist. If they don't work on behalf of the children of the valley, who do they work for? From what I can see it is certainly not what is in the best interest of our children.
The test scores in SAU 9 have plummeted under the current Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini's tenure. When asked about the SAS test scores, our voices were silenced, the board skirted the issue wondering how we had access to the test results, but these SAS scores became public in late October. In February, the SAS scores were finally discussed, and a comment by the superintendent was evasive: "That as alarming as the test scores are, they are down nationwide.”
Do you know how your child's school ranks within the state? Based on 2020-21 school year test scores, here's how your school performed out of 211 elementary schools within the state.
John Fuller: 73rd (180 students at a cost of $21,831 per student. Up from 197th in 2019).
Pine Tree: 172nd (263 students at a cost of $18,776 per student. Down from 114th in 2019).
Conway Elementary: 194th (223 students at a cost of $23,011 per student. Down from 180th in 2019).
After attending our local elementary/middle schools most of our children will matriculate to KHS.
Kennett High School: Ranks 60th out of 84 high schools. Down from 43rd in 2019.
Enrollment has been dropping, and the costs continue to rise, but the current additional spending does not equate to more educated students. A decline in enrollment may also be attributed to the two charter schools that educate about 200 students.
With the onset of the pandemic, parents began to learn more about what their children were not learning, and many were shocked at what they discovered. Nonetheless, many chose homeschooling because of what they learned and the lack of trust in the Conway schools’ ability to educate their children. Homeschoolers now have access to Freedom accounts where parents can defer the cost of a private education and Prenda pods, which are beginning to pop up in our communities. Another charter school is also being planned for Carroll County. Clearly, parents are making informed decisions, when given choices that don’t include using the Conway school system.
Nella Thompson is running for a seat on the Eaton School Board.
(1) comment
Last I checked there were close to 400 elementary schools in New Hampshire. Please clarify. What metrics are you citing for the ranking? Also, what accountability is there for those students who receive state funding for homeschooling?
