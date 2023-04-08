FORT PIERCE, Fla. — News flash: Even in steamy Florida, American politics have become subject to flash-freezing. The country's civic life has turned cryogenic.

For months, the conventional wisdom was that Donald Trump's potential entry into a campaign for a second term had frozen the field, keeping other Republican candidates out of the race for the party's presidential nomination. Now Trump, in the race for nearly five months, has frozen the field again, this time through the unlikely circumstance of being indicted, arrested and booked. Stranger things have happened, but I can't remember any of them.

