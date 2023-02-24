Recently, the N.H. House Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee chaired by Rep. John Hunt held a public hearing on two pending cannabis legalization bills:
HR 639 was crafted by a broad coalition of legalization advocacy groups and industry stakeholders who have been working on this issue for several years with broad bipartisan support including sponsorship from both the House majority and minority leaders, and HR 544 was sponsored by Reps. Richard Eaton and Christine Siebert, et.al., which sought to create monopoly control over the entire N.H. cannabis economy by the N.H. Liquor Commission.
My testimony during this hearing in support of HR 639 primarily urged that gun rights, interstate and international commerce, and incentivizing public/private partnerships be considered for inclusion in the “coalition” bill (HR 639), and that by contrast HR 544 would suffocate a vibrant cannabis economy, limit opportunity to a privileged few, and squander a generational opportunity for boosting the overall economy of New Hampshire.
Several opponents of cannabis legalization testified about increased threats to public safety in other currently cannabis legal states largely based upon one-sided surveys showing elevated DWI arrests supposedly involving cannabis. However, upon questioning from committee members, these opponents were unable to identify whether alcohol was also or primarily involved in these incidents, whether the cannabis was derived from the legal or illegal market, or whether cannabis intoxication was actually a factor since a sobriety test for cannabis intoxication is not yet commercially available.
Subsequently, I interviewed Hunt for this article who explained that he was supporting HR 544 to establish N.H. as a “control state” for cannabis commerce with the Liquor Commission owning 20 retail dispensaries throughout the state operated by one or more selected third-party contractors, unlimited cultivation licenses, existing medical dispensaries prohibited from transitioning to add recreational sales, and no specific provision for cannabis-related taxes or revenue other than undefined “fees.”
I pointed out that a severely restricted number of retail outlets combined with unrestricted cultivation that could only be wholesaled to the Liquor Commission was a prescription for oversupply of product incentivizing the black market among other serious defects in the proposal.
Nonetheless, he was adamant that this bill was the only framework that might garner the approval of the N.H. Senate and governor’s office in the face of their overall opposition to enact cannabis legalization at all.
Right after that, I called Liquor Commissioner Joe Mollica’s office for an appointment to discuss cannabis policy, and not an hour later Hunt called me back to retract nearly our entire interview stating that he had just been in contact with the commission who expressed the view that they had no intention or ability of taking such an extensive role in the proposed cannabis economy as contemplated by HR 544.
Hunt went on to say that he apparently misunderstood their intentions and interest, and had inadvertently gotten ahead of himself in supporting this initiative. He was therefore going back to supporting the original “coalition” bill — HR6 39 — without significant further revision.
At the following week’s subcommittee and full committee meetings, there was agreement that annulment of previous cannabis convictions would not be included in the final bill, that the Liquor Commission would be the designated regulatory body (to be renamed the N.H. Liquor & Cannabis Commission), and that the issue of independent product testing laboratories would be settled at the regulatory level via rule-making following passage of the legislation.
The consensus of the committee and from further conversation with Hunt after the meeting, the simplest, competitive, optimal and future-proof revenue model to emerge was a retail tax of 5 percent (lowest in the nation) combined with a 10 percent tax on commercial cultivation or future imported product (when interstate or international commerce is authorized). This would substitute for extension of the current 8.5 percent rooms and meals tax to retail cannabis sales as originally included in HR 639 as a concession to opponents of enacting any new statewide taxes.
Last week, the committee reported out their final version of the bill which is now headed to a full floor vote by the House likely this week with these revisions:
Testing will be done by labs that are independent from companies that produce cannabis. Provisions to allow home grow and annulment of prior cannabis convictions are removed as a compromise to improve the bill’s chances of enactment this year.
Creation of a new advisory board to the Liquor Commission was removed as an unnecessary layer of bureaucracy. There will be no retail (sales) tax.
Growers will be taxed at 15 percent of their monthly gross revenue, and likely extended to importers when interstate and international commerce is authorized.
Eighty percent of tax revenue would support an education trust fund, 10 percent will fund substance misuse treatment programs, 5 percent would go to localities that have at least one operational retailer and 5 percent (up to $1 million) would support public agencies like police and fire departments.
Application, registration and renewal fees will not be capped by the legislation but determined by the Liquor Commission nor will there be any statewide cap on the number of businesses that could be licensed.
Existing medical cannabis dispensaries will be permitted to apply for dual licenses to start serving adult consumers.
There would be employment protections for state or local government workers who use marijuana off the job. Professional and occupational licenses couldn’t be denied or withdrawn because a person uses cannabis.
Following passage yesterday by the full House 234-127, it’ll be on to the House Ways and Means Committee (possibly subject to additional revisions), then back for a final floor vote and then on to the Senate and the governor’s office, where the real fireworks will take place.
Buckle up.
Nathaniel Gurien lives in Sandwich, is CEO of Fincann, a cannabis financial services firm, and founder of the NH Cannabis Party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.