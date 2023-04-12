Last week, the full House voted overwhelmingly voted 272-109 to send the remarkably smart, common-sense cannabis legalization, HB 639, to the Senate. Despite the stated opposition of Senate President Jeb Bradley and others in the Senate and governor’s office, legalization proponents are confident that the broad bipartisan coalition of the New Hampshire business, professional and healthcare communities, political leaders and the general public can successfully carry the ball across the finish line.

Immediately upon enactment, non-commercial personal “possessing, consuming, using, displaying, obtaining, purchasing, processing, producing or transporting an amount of cannabis that does not exceed the possession limit” of “four ounces of cannabis in plant form and 20 grams of concentrated cannabis, which includes hashish and pre-filled cartridges of cannabis extracts intended for vaporization” by and between adults 21 years or older will become legal “under New Hampshire law or the law of any political subdivision of the state.”

