Last week, the full House voted overwhelmingly voted 272-109 to send the remarkably smart, common-sense cannabis legalization, HB 639, to the Senate. Despite the stated opposition of Senate President Jeb Bradley and others in the Senate and governor’s office, legalization proponents are confident that the broad bipartisan coalition of the New Hampshire business, professional and healthcare communities, political leaders and the general public can successfully carry the ball across the finish line.
Immediately upon enactment, non-commercial personal “possessing, consuming, using, displaying, obtaining, purchasing, processing, producing or transporting an amount of cannabis that does not exceed the possession limit” of “four ounces of cannabis in plant form and 20 grams of concentrated cannabis, which includes hashish and pre-filled cartridges of cannabis extracts intended for vaporization” by and between adults 21 years or older will become legal “under New Hampshire law or the law of any political subdivision of the state.”
All sectors of the industry — retail, wholesale, cultivation, manufacturing, test labs — will be operated by private individual commercial entities, with no mandated cap in the number of licenses that can be issued, subject to best policy regulatory discretion.
Initial retail sales are projected to get underway about 18 months after passage but only after sufficient product inventories are built up at the wholesale and cultivation levels to avoid the initial retail product shortages experienced elsewhere.
Lessons learned from the mistakes of other states have been applied, and pioneering, first-in-the-nation provisions added.
For example, when New York passed adult-use legalization a couple years ago, it permitted anyone to exchange cannabis so long as no money changed hands.
The result was nearly 1,000 unlicensed retail stores, mobile trucks, sidewalk tables and the like popped up like mushrooms selling art, T-shirts, memberships, etc., then “gifting” an amount of cannabis equal to the retail value of the non-cannabis merchandise.
The result continues to be enormous growth of the underground black market, especially in NYC and general chaos on many levels. Our smart legislators closed that loophole.
New Hampshire would become the first-in-the-nation with no retail sales tax and the lowest cannabis tax rate in the U.S. at a rate of 12.5 percent imposed at the finished product wholesale price to the retail dispensary as an excise tax. Since the retail price is typically about 3x wholesale, the effective tax rate indirectly passed on to the consumer is around 4 percent.
N.H. would also be the first state in the nation to legalize interstate commerce per Section 318-F15 Part IX: “The following act(s) shall not be illegal under New Hampshire law … selling, offering for sale, transferring, transporting or delivering cannabis to establishments licensed to process or sell cannabis under the laws of other states if the person or business entity has obtained a current, valid (cannabis) license.”
The N.H. Liquor Commission (to be renamed the N.H. Liquor and Cannabis Commission) will be responsible for licensing, rules, regulation and enforcement and will be advanced $15 million to stand up its separate cannabis regulatory administration.
An additional $500,000 will be advanced to develop and implement a public education and safety campaign prior to initiation of retail sales. Both of these will be reimbursed from future cannabis excise tax revenues.
The commission’s cost of regulating the cannabis industry is projected to be offset on an ongoing basis from the licensing and related fees it collects, so the proposed excise tax will be fully applied to the specific purposes described below.
However, as the industry matures, the overall increase in business activity from both cannabis licensees and especially those businesses, professions and trades that provide it goods and services are projected to swell revenue from existing state business and payroll taxes and provide even more revenue for the state than the wholesale excise tax.
For perspective, the liquor commission currently contributes about $800,000,000 annually to the state’s revenue.With the commercial legalization and regulation proposed in this legislation, combined new revenue from cannabis within a decade could easily add 50-100 percent or more to the current liquor-generated revenue.
Revenue generated from the cannabis excise tax will be allocated as follows: $100,000 annually to the department of safety drug monitoring initiative for data collection and reporting related to the health impacts of cannabis prohibition and regulation; then 50 percent to the education trust fund, 30 percent to the unfunded retirement system liability, 10 percent for substance abuse and recovery, 5 percent to public safety, including police, fire and rescue, and 5 percent to children’s behavioral health services.
Other smart provisions include: protection of individual privacy, safety, labeling, testing, guaranteed retail availability of low-potency products, municipalities may opt out but cannot restrict delivery, contracts are legally enforceable despite Federal prohibition, protection of professional, occupational, drivers licenses, parole, probation and pre-trial release programs, protection of access to state services, medical care, employment and contracting.
Employers may prohibit cannabis use and intoxication on the job, and of course cannabis DWI or use in a moving vehicle remains prohibited.
Last but not least, existing medical cannabis dispensaries (ATCs) will be permitted to obtain “Dual-Use” licenses so long as they prioritize access for registered patients.
Nathaniel Gurien lives in Sandwich, is CEO of Fincann, a cannabis financial services firm, and founder of the NH Cannabis Party.
