By Tim Scott

Memory is a tricky thing, of course, but it sure seems like we once had real leaders in our midst. Leaders who by virtue of what they stood for united and inspired us to be better people and as a result our lives and our country were better, too. I’m not going to name anyone because in these fractious times there’s simply no one person who appeals to us all, or all the time. But we need one badly.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.