By Tim Scott
Memory is a tricky thing, of course, but it sure seems like we once had real leaders in our midst. Leaders who by virtue of what they stood for united and inspired us to be better people and as a result our lives and our country were better, too. I’m not going to name anyone because in these fractious times there’s simply no one person who appeals to us all, or all the time. But we need one badly.
A leader by nature and by definition brings people of all stripes together, bound loosely by a common belief or understanding that is by nature a positive gathering force. In fact, true do not divide, play the negative or pit people against one another. They instead find a shared sense of what we all understand as the common good and ask us to join them. Warring factions do have so-called leaders today, but there is no long term epiphany or success when attempting to unite opposites who have no incentive to agree.
Even our historic leaders weren’t perfect, however, and through the always clear look-back lens of history we know that even the finest leaders had their flaws and detractors. We may not have known so at the time, but time and history are great levelers.
When considering presidents, for instance, most people think Abraham Lincoln was pretty good, perhaps our finest, but even he had his enemies and in the end the things he stood for famously got him killed. Down through the years various other presidents have made for good history and sometimes time and perspective have been kind.
Others have been heroes for a while but have fallen from grace through swerving election cycles and economic swings; as well as through the increasingly harsh analytic lights of recent years.
There’s probably no such thing today as a leader beyond reproach, if there even ever was, but these times certainly call for one to emerge. Back to Lincoln for a moment; he was elected into a divided country much like we are today. Even so he managed to marshal his enemies and make the country a better place.
It’s probably the easiest thing in the world to sow discord, because all you have to do is suggest, or accuse someone of something dire and that’s all that gets remembered. Even long after the embers from those claims have been doused and the ashes swept away, a stain remains.
Humans are inexplicably drawn to the negative, it seems, like the moth to the alluring but always deadly flame. This is especially true in these angry times when anyone daring to serve the public good is subject to criticism, ridicule and worse. Just look at how few good, regular people choose to run for public office knowing they will subject themselves and their families to what can often be personal and non-stop attacks.
It takes a lot to believe in something enough to step forward and hope to make a difference. To then be subject of endless judgments and attacks is both harmful and discouraging, thus thinning the field dramatically.
It is also true that even the most compelling of leaders will have their detractors. What’s different today is that even the duly elected leader, by either a slim or wide majority, isn’t immune from constant challenges by the losing side and from day one. The biggest difference in politics today may then be that there is no honeymoon. A perpetually divided electorate means that half of us are always on the “losing” team.
It is easy to forget that the leaders we remember so fondly today were constantly challenged in their day. Kennedy is remembered as a charismatic leader who so briefly brought us together yet look what happened to him. Time also hasn’t been so gentle to him.
Many today still revere Reagan but his second term opened to a barrage of hammering from all sides. No spoils were in store for that clear victor just 38 years ago. And so it has always been with our elected leaders. We attend their rallies, donate money and vote them in, and then we second guess them until at last they’re defeated and gone. No leader since has risen and stayed above this paradoxical void.
All this notwithstanding, we desperately need someone who can repair the rift and unite us, not by simply saying so, but by appealing at once to the best in all of us that I believe is still there.
We are all intrinsically good and this is proven again and again when we set aside fear and join together to overcome some common adversity in our world. There must be someone out there who can inspire us to be our best selves once again.
As was true for Lincoln more than 160 years ago, it won’t be easy, but our communities, our country and our world deserve the chance.
Tim Scott lives in Jackson.
