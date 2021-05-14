I would like to make a proposal for all that remains of the Old Man of the Mountains.
The Old Man of the Mountains fell May 3, 2003, in Franconia Notch, and 60 years ago, Betty and Barney Hill were abducted by aliens.
In 1961, Barney was able to describe the size of the UFO as it hovered in front of the Old Man of the Mountains. A short time later, the UFO abducted them a few miles away at Indian Head.
This was reported to Dr. J Allan Hynek, who headed the government operation blue book investigation of UFOs.
Dr. Hynek, a close friend of my father's, would put me on his shoulders and show me shooting stars in 1961 when I was just 8 years old. My father, a news director and broadcaster at WKBR in Manchester, would help with investigating UFO sightings for his good friend Dr. Hynek.
Coincidentally, Betty Hill, who was the first person to claim she was abducted by aliens, was a social activist and a case technician for the New Hampshire welfare department, and as it turned out several years later, so was my mother.
Researchers believe the alien abduction, real or imagined, was triggered by Betty and Barney having a biracial marriage. Betty was a white woman, and Barney was a Black man. Barney was a major social activist for Black rights and is represented with a permanent display of his writings in the UNH special collections library.
No one has asked the obvious question: Why did the aliens choose a N.H. biracial social activist couple? Is there a message of concern about America's racial situation?
According to Skeptic Magazine, the world's iconic image of the wide-eyed alien originated from Betty and Barney Hill's description while they were under hypnosis. The artist who drew the image of the wide-eyed alien during their hypnosis was David Baker, who lived and had a studio in Jackson and also taught me how to paint in his unique style.
Because of this I would like to propose sculpting the wide-eyed alien gaze in the cliff that once held the Old Man of the Mountains.
I have perfected the art of splitting large boulders with bitonomite, a super dry clay that expands when wet. Windy Ridge in Tamworth is the supplier of this product, and the owner and I attended Franconia College together when Betty Hill would visit and talk about her UFO research in 1976.
As a stonemason at the summit of Mount Washington, I have worked with the N.H. Department of Resources and Economic Development to enhance the summit for tourists.
The stone face image that stood for the state of New Hampshire as a work of God can be resurrected as a 21st century man-made token to extraterrestrial beings. The wide-eyed alien's apparent concern for our racial relations and social activism can be investigated through the eyes of Barney Hill and his contributions to race relations.
The granite alien eyes I propose for the cliff would be observed dramatically for a short time depending on when the sun hits it. The image becomes visible and animated as a result of natural light and shade. The splitting process would require drilling holes in specific locations. The mixture splits rock overnight. I have many professional climber friends that would love to get paid to climb Cannon and drill holes for the wide-eyed alien.
Michael Callis is stonemason, artist and collector of the art of Godfrey Frankenstein, for whom the trestle in Crawford Notch is named. He lives in Eaton.
