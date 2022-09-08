Adequate home availability for families is the issue.

The lack of housing is dividing us into a community of haves and have-nots and the have-nots are being forced to move away. As families move away the pressure to shutter schools increases, the pool of workers decreases. Higher paying professional jobs (doctors, therapists, accountants, lawyers, etc.) are left unfilled because the housing unit inventory cupboard lay bare. The economy of the Mount Washington Valley is fast beginning to look like that of a third world country.

