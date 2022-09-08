Adequate home availability for families is the issue.
The lack of housing is dividing us into a community of haves and have-nots and the have-nots are being forced to move away. As families move away the pressure to shutter schools increases, the pool of workers decreases. Higher paying professional jobs (doctors, therapists, accountants, lawyers, etc.) are left unfilled because the housing unit inventory cupboard lay bare. The economy of the Mount Washington Valley is fast beginning to look like that of a third world country.
Short-term rentals are unrestrained commercial activities in residentially zoned areas, and they are illegal. The presences of these STR commercial operations are disruptive to the peaceful enjoyment of the homes of local families. Enforceable local regulations pertaining to short-term rentals are desperately needed in residentially zoned areas. The courts cannot solve this for us. The selectmen cannot solve this for us. Only the legislature can solve this issue by giving local planners the local authority needed as well as providing the selectmen and entrepreneurs with the resources to resolve the lack of adequate housing. We must set aside partisan differences. The plague of short-term rentals is not a Republican or Democratic issue. It is a people issue.
It has been established that for the next 10 years Conway will have three representatives who must be from Conway and are only elected by the people of our town. Over the next decade it is important that our wonderful town, with all the growing pains and problems to work through, that we elect people who understand the ins and outs of Conway. I am such a person.
I reside in the same house my great-grandfather bought over 120 years ago. I was born at Memorial Hospital, I attended Conway Elementary School, Kennett Junior High School and I graduated from Kennett in 1970. From a young age my parents Ted and Betty Hounsell, by their example, instilled in their offspring that public service and helping others when you can is a duty of all Americans. Over the years I have endeavored to fulfill that duty to the best of my ability.
As a town we have this opportunity to put together an “A” team of government officials who by working together can maximize the benefits of our undivided mission of maintaining the blessings of liberty, maintain law and order, educate our children, protect our environment, improve our infrastructures and enjoy widespread prosperity. We will thrive as a community when we work in one accord towards those things we seek for our families, our town and ourselves.
Over the next couple of months voters will decide which three of eight candidates seeking this office will be elected. I have known each of the other candidates for many years. They are each qualified and capable of serving us well. I would be honored to serve with any two of them. Yet, of the candidates seeking office none have the experience both politically and historically that I have.
We want a town where parents can tuck their children in at night secure in the knowledge that they are warm, well-fed, happy and above all, that they are safe and secure from all alarms. Parents and grandparents expect and are entitled to schools where their progeny can receive a proper education suited for them, one that prepares them for success. There is a great deal to be considered.
There was a time in politics when respect and civility were expected, and decorum was evident. With each passing day, meanness, negativity and even outright lying seems to be increasing in our political expressions. This should not be.
We are very fortunate to have many capable citizens serving on our local government boards and committees. From the board of selectmen to the budget committee, planning board, library trustees, school boards and other positions as well as many nonprofits and churches it is a current provable fact that the town of Conway has a team of highly capable individuals working together to make Conway the best town it can be.
I want to be added to that team as one of Conway’s three representatives to the lower chamber of the NH General Court — the legislature.
I am asking the voters to elect me to the New Hampshire House. It has been 34 years since I ended my first stint in the legislature as a member of the state Senate. During that time, I have remained politically active in Conway serving as a member of the board of selectmen, school board, planning board, budget committee, library trustee and county commissioner. I have considerable knowledge and experience to get the job done.
I ask for your support in joining the local team of government officials whose job it is to serve all. I am honored to receive your vote. Should I be elected, I will do my best for our town. That is a promise.
Thank you for your kind attention.
Mark Hounsell lives in Conway Village and is running in the Republican District 1 primary for state representative.
