We all know our awe-inspiring Granite State motto, “Live Free or Die.” This philosophical/political mantra seems at times to reflect the deep-seated, independent nature of many people of New Hampshire.
As a motto, it is inspirational. As a political guide for addressing societal pressures, it is lacking. While embracing the value of freedom, it is an incomplete statement that often serves as an excuse for elected officials to abdicate their responsibility for government to consider, debate and implement laws that enable the people to live free and not die.
The complete quote of the American Revolution hero, New Hampshire’s own General John Stark, from which our motto was derived, reveals the necessity for government to perform its duties with the awareness that while freedom is worth fighting and even dying for, freedom can also be enjoyed without dying, which is the preferred goal. Borrowing from the French Revolution motto, “Vivre Libre ou Mourir”, in 1809 Stark penned the words, “Live free or die: Death is not the worst of evils.”
Recognizing that death is not the worst of evils acknowledges that there are evils worse than death. It is this revelation that guides us all to the never-ending task of balancing freedom with the responsibility to remedy the worse-than-death evils that confront us. Such as evils which, if left unabated, would deny someone, or anyone the joys that come with a free life. We all are affected by the evils that our neighbors suffer.
This is why governments work to provide for the instruments of justice and mercy. New Hampshire makes claims of certain “first in the nation” initiatives, of which gambling is one.
Beginning with legalizing parimutuel betting on horse racing in 1923, New Hampshire legalized pull-tab tickets and bingo for charity purposes in 1949. In 1963, the Granite State began the nation's first state-sponsored lottery. In 1977 the state legalized charity casino gaming.
Over the years there have been tax advantages and economic gains and profits made from charity gaming. Yet gambling (even for charitable reasons) remains a zero-sum game; when one player wins, the other must lose. So how is it that there exist tax advantages, economic gains and profits that are realized by charity casinos? The answer is in the proven statistical fact that in the long run the average and dependable payout of all wagers placed is 92 percent. Where does the remaining 8 percent go? Under current law these 8 percent proceeds (casino operators call this “the gross”) are distributed in the following manner: 10 percent to the state, 35 percent to charities and a whopping 55 percent to the casino operator.
This begs the question, “If the purpose of charity gaming is to raise funds for charities, why do the casinos receive 20 percent more than the charities?” The current distribution formula offers a tremendous opportunity for privately owned casinos to realize reliable and significant profits. This distribution formula is what is driving the proliferation of large-scale charity casinos across the Granite State. The city of Concord’s planning board gave conditional approval for a 43,000- square-foot casino, and the recent approved plans for a 20,000-square-foot casino in Lebanon earlier this month follows the surprised revelation that a casino in Conway may be operational by the upcoming tourist season in the Mount Washington Valley.
Casinos have a negative social impact on communities. They serve as a magnet and draw a lot of people in. I don’t use words like "undesirable" when speaking of people, but casinos do bring problems to the community like drug abuse, thievery, domestic violence, and prostitution. It will lead to increased local government expenditures in law enforcement and general assistance.
In New Hampshire this fiscal responsibility will fall squarely on property taxpayers. I do not recommend gambling as a frequent activity, as it is a system of “robbing Peter to pay Paul” which will always have the support of Paul even to the hurt of Peter.
Regulated gambling is an individual freedom all should have. The distribution formula, however, should be revised for the 8 percent proceeds — 15 percent to the state, 15 percent to cities and towns, 35 percent to charities, and a reasonable 35 percent to the casino operator. That's more in keeping with the wisdom of General Stark’s complete quote.
