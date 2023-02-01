We all know our awe-inspiring Granite State motto, “Live Free or Die.” This philosophical/political mantra seems at times to reflect the deep-seated, independent nature of many people of New Hampshire.

As a motto, it is inspirational. As a political guide for addressing societal pressures, it is lacking. While embracing the value of freedom, it is an incomplete statement that often serves as an excuse for elected officials to abdicate their responsibility for government to consider, debate and implement laws that enable the people to live free and not die.

